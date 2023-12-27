Bank Holidays in 2024: Full list with state names

Bank Holidays in 2024: Get ready to mark your calendars and plan those long weekends because 2024 is bringing not just the thrill of a new year but also a treasure trove of bank holidays! Beyond the usual festivities and national celebrations, we've got 24 glorious Saturdays to look forward to – what's right, a whole day to yourself on the second and fourth Saturdays of each month.

As we wave goodbye to the last remnants of December 2023, let's dive headfirst into the excitement of the upcoming year. But before you start dreaming of leisurely Saturdays and extended weekends, it's crucial to acknowledge that the holiday vibe might vary from state to state. So, before you set out for any official business, be sure to peek at the holiday schedule of your local bank branch.

DETAILED LIST OF BANK HOLIDAYS IN 2024