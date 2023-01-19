Basant Panchami 2023: Date, Time, Significance, Symbolism, Celebration

Basant Panchami is a Hindu festival centered around honoring the goddess of knowledge and wisdom, i.e., Saraswati. It is celebrated in the transitional period between winter and spring, between the months of February and March. The English word for spring is “Basant,” while “Panchami” is the fifth day of the Hindu calendar. Therefore, Saraswati Puja should only be held on the Hindu calendar's Pancham Tithi.
According to Hindu belief, Goddess Saraswati personifies all of the various facets of education, including the sciences, the arts, and the crafts. She is believed to have a cool demeanor. She is typically depicted in a white dress and seated on a lotus or a peacock.
The Hindu goddess Sarasvati stands for knowledge and wisdom. She exudes innocence in her pristine white dress. Each of her four hands stands for a different aspect of herself, including pride, intelligence, awareness, and the mind. In addition to playing the veena (an instrument similar to the sitar) with her bare hands, she also holds a lotus and some scriptures in her other pair of hands. She is mounted on a white swan, which represents the ability to tell good from bad in society. Sarasvati, seated on a lotus, is a representation of enlightenment. She also has extensive firsthand knowledge of the truth. Her peacock serves as a reminder that wisdom can restrain even the most robust ego.