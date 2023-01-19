Basant Panchami 2023: Date, Time, Significance, Symbolism, Celebration

Basant Panchami is a Hindu festival centered around honoring the goddess of knowledge and wisdom, i.e., Saraswati. It is celebrated in the transitional period between winter and spring, between the months of February and March. The English word for spring is “Basant,” while “Panchami” is the fifth day of the Hindu calendar. Therefore, Saraswati Puja should only be held on the Hindu calendar's Pancham Tithi.

According to Hindu belief, Goddess Saraswati personifies all of the various facets of education, including the sciences, the arts, and the crafts. She is believed to have a cool demeanor. She is typically depicted in a white dress and seated on a lotus or a peacock.