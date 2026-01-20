Subscribe

0

Lifestyle

Basant Panchami 2026 Date, Puja Timings, Significance, and Saraswati Vandana Lyrics

This article explains the correct date of Basant Panchami 2026, confirming that the festival will be celebrated on January 23 based on Udaya Tithi. It covers Panchami tithi timings, Saraswati Puja muhurat, religious significance, and rituals.

author-image
PratidinTime News Desk
New Update
Basant Panchami 2026 Date

Basant Panchami 2026 Date

Basant Panchami, also known as Vasant Panchami or Saraswati Puja, is a prominent Hindu festival that marks the arrival of spring and honours Goddess Saraswati, the deity of knowledge, wisdom, learning, music, and arts. In 2026, many devotees are confused about whether the festival falls on January 23 or January 24. Here is a clear and detailed explanation of the correct date, auspicious timings, significance, rituals, and Saraswati Vandana lyrics.

Advertisment

When Is Basant Panchami in 2026?

Basant Panchami 2026 will be celebrated on Thursday, January 23.

Although the Panchami Tithi extends into January 24, Hindu festivals are traditionally observed based on the Udaya Tithi, meaning the lunar date prevailing at sunrise. Since Panchami Tithi begins before sunrise on January 23, that day is considered auspicious for celebration across India.

Basant Panchami 2026 Tithi and Muhurat Details

Here are the important astrological timings associated with Basant Panchami 2026:

  • Panchami Tithi Begins: January 23, 2026, at 2:28 a.m.

  • Panchami Tithi Ends: January 24, 2026, at 1:46 a.m.

Auspicious Puja Timings

  • Saraswati Puja Muhurat: 7:13 a.m. to 12:33 p.m.

  • Brahma Muhurat: 5:26 a.m. to 6:26 a.m.

  • Abhijit Muhurat: 12:12 p.m. to 12:54 p.m.

  • Vijay Muhurat: 2:20 p.m. to 3:02 p.m.

  • Godhuli Muhurat: 5:50 p.m. to 6:17 p.m.

Devotees traditionally perform Saraswati Puja during Purvahna, the period before midday, which is considered most favourable.

Why Basant Panchami Is Celebrated on January 23 and Not January 24

The confusion arises because the Panchami Tithi continues into January 24. However:

  • Hindu festivals follow sunrise-based (Udaya) Tithi

  • Panchami is present at sunrise on January 23

  • Therefore, January 23 is chosen for Basant Panchami celebrations

This rule is followed uniformly across most Hindu calendars and traditions.

Significance of Basant Panchami

Basant Panchami holds deep cultural, spiritual, and seasonal importance:

  • It marks the birth anniversary of Goddess Saraswati

  • It signifies the beginning of spring (Vasant Ritu)

  • It is considered highly auspicious for Vidya Arambha, the ritual of introducing children to formal education

  • Students, artists, musicians, and scholars seek divine blessings for knowledge and creativity

Yellow is the dominant colour of the festival, symbolising energy, prosperity, and blooming mustard fields across northern India.

Basant Panchami Rituals and Traditions

Common rituals observed on Basant Panchami include:

  • Worshipping Goddess Saraswati with white or yellow flowers

  • Dressing the deity in white garments

  • Wearing yellow clothes

  • Offering yellow sweets such as kesari halwa and boondi laddoo

  • Placing books, pens, musical instruments, and tools of learning near the idol

  • Avoiding reading or writing until after Saraswati Puja

Schools, colleges, and cultural institutions often organise special prayers and educational ceremonies on this day.

Regional Celebrations of Basant Panchami in India

Basant Panchami is celebrated differently across regions:

  • West Bengal and Odisha: Grand Saraswati Puja in homes, schools, and pandals

  • Punjab and Haryana: Kite flying festivals

  • North India: Folk music, traditional food, and cultural gatherings

  • Maharashtra and Gujarat: Community events and fairs

Despite regional variations, the essence of worshipping knowledge and welcoming spring remains the same.

Saraswati Vandana Lyrics (For Puja and Recitation)

Saraswati Vandana

Ya Kundendu Tusharahara Dhavala Ya Shubhra Vastravrita
Ya Veena Varadanda Manditakara Ya Shveta Padmasana

Ya Brahmachyuta Shankara Prabhritibhir Devaih Sada Pujita
Sa Mam Pattu Saraswati Bhagavati Nihshesha Jadyapaha ॥

Saraswati Vandana (Extended Version)

Shuklam Brahmavichara Sara Parmamadyam Jagadvyapineem
Veena Pustaka Dharineem Abhayadam Jadyandhakarapaham

Haste Sphatikamalikam Vidadhateem Padmasane Samsthitam
Vande Tam Parmeshvareem Bhagavateem Buddhipradam Sharadam ॥

These verses are traditionally chanted to seek clarity of thought, wisdom, and academic success.

To summarise, Basant Panchami 2026 will be celebrated on January 23, not January 24. The festival honours Goddess Saraswati, celebrates learning and creativity, and marks the joyful arrival of spring. Observing the rituals during the prescribed muhurat is believed to bring knowledge, prosperity, and spiritual growth.

Also Read:

Vishwakarma Puja 2025: 100+ Wishes, Quotes & Messages for Family, Friends & Professionals

 150+ Best Instagram Captions for Vishwakarma Puja

 200+ Best Durga Puja Captions and Wishes for Instagram

Basant Panchami 2026