What could be more ideal than a summer's day spent by the sea? When the time comes to share your memories of all the fun and sun comes to an end and you've finished building sandcastles, riding waves, and lounging under that shaded beach umbrella, you'll find yourself struggling to come up with the perfect beach caption for your Instagram post.

Short Beach Captions for Instagram

1. Life's a beach.

2. Beach days are the best days.

3. Sandy toes, sun-kissed nose.

4. Happiness comes in waves.

5. Mermaid kisses and starfish wishes.

6. Let the sea set you free.

7. Salty air, sun-kissed hair.

8. Keep calm and beach on.

9. Beach more, worry less.

10. Seashells are love letters in the sand.

11. A day at the beach restores the soul.

12. Ocean breeze, palm trees, and 80 degrees.

13. Take me to the beach.

14. Paradise found.

15. Beach hair, don't care.

16. Life is better in flip flops.

18. Beach vibes only.

19. Happiness is a day at the beach.

20. Beach therapy.

Beach Captions for Couples

1. Fun in the sun with you

2. No place I'd rather be

3. My favorite beach bum

4. Consider this our out-of-office.

5. We live here now.

6. Sun, sand, and romance

7. Kids? What kids?

8. Cheers to a perfect day.

9. Sandy's toes and salty kisses

10. Forward our mail.

11. Feeling beachy keen

Funny Beach Captions

1. Shell yeah!

2. I'm sunscreening my calls.

3. Shore is nice.

4. Fine and sandy!

5. Tropic like it’s hot.

6. I'm an aquaholic.

7. Namast'ay at the beach.

8. Beach bum.

9. Holla at ya buoy

10. Shell-abrate good times.

11. Resting beach face.

12. Happy as a clam.

13. Sun of a beach.

One-Word Beach Captions

1. Sunkissed

2. Golden

3. Thalassophile

4. Coastal

5. Oceanfront

6. Seaside

7. Shore

8. Tide

9. Currents

10. Underwater

11. Coral

12. Peaceful

13. Paradise