100+ Best Wedding Quotes for Instagram and Facebook

Planning a wedding involves countless details, from the perfect venue to the ideal dress, but one of the most memorable aspects of any wedding is the words shared. Whether you're crafting the perfect Instagram post or a heartfelt Facebook update, the right quote can capture the essence of your special day. In this collection of over 100 wedding quotes, you'll find the perfect words to express your love, joy, and excitement. From classic and cute to inspirational and funny, these quotes will help you share the magic of your wedding with everyone you know. So, let’s dive into these charming and memorable quotes that will add a touch of elegance and emotion to your social media posts.

Best Wedding Quotes for Instagram and Facebook

"A love story written in the stars, celebrated on Earth." "Two hearts, one soul, endless love." "Forever starts today." "The beginning of forever with my best friend." "Together is a beautiful place to be." "Cheers to love, laughter, and happily ever after!" "Here's to love and laughter and happily ever after." "A perfect match made in heaven." "The best is yet to come." "A lifetime of love and happiness awaits." "You and me, always and forever." "Today, we say ‘I do’ forever." "Love is patient, love is kind, and love is ours." "Every love story is beautiful, but ours is my favorite." "To love, laughter, and a happily ever after." "You are the love of my life and the reason for my smile." "We found love, now we build our forever." "Love brought us together, and today we begin our greatest adventure." "A moment lasts for seconds, but love lasts forever." "Two hearts, one love, one incredible journey."

Cute Wedding Quotes for Instagram and Facebook

"You had me at ‘I do.’" "Stealing his last name, one kiss at a time." "Happily ever after starts here." "Every love story is beautiful, but ours is my favorite." "You are my today and all of my tomorrows." "Together, we are unstoppable." "Falling for you more every day." "The best thing to hold onto in life is each other." "You make my heart smile." "Love, laughter, and happily ever after." "With you, every day feels like a fairytale." "You’re the peanut butter to my jelly." "From this day forward, we’ll create a lifetime of memories." "I still fall for you every day." "I found the one my heart loves." "Here’s to a lifetime of love, laughter, and kissing each other goodnight." "I can't wait to grow old with you." "Love you today, tomorrow, and forever." "To love, cherish, and annoy you forever." "We’re the perfect pair in every way."

Inspirational Wedding Quotes for Instagram and Facebook

"True love stories never have endings." "Love doesn’t make the world go round; love is what makes the ride worthwhile." "In the end, love wins." "A strong marriage requires two people who choose to love each other every day." "Love is not about finding the perfect person, but about seeing an imperfect person perfectly." "The greatest thing you’ll ever learn is to love and be loved in return." "With love and patience, anything is possible." "Two souls, one heart." "And so, the adventure begins." "A life full of love is a life worth living." "A marriage built on love will stand the test of time." "Love is the bridge between two hearts." "The best thing to hold onto in life is each other." "A successful marriage requires falling in love many times, always with the same person." "May your love grow stronger with each passing day." "Together is a beautiful place to be." "Love is the greatest gift that one generation can give to another." "A happy marriage is the union of two good forgivers." "There is no more lovely, friendly, and charming relationship than a good marriage." "The bond of two hearts is what makes a marriage strong."

Funny Wedding Quotes for Instagram and Facebook

"Marriage: When dating goes too far!" "We may not have it all together, but together we have it all." "Happily ever after starts with a lot of cake." "The secret to a happy marriage? Netflix and snacks." "Marriage: The ultimate adventure in teamwork." "Love is blind, but marriage is a real eye-opener." "The only time you’ll say ‘I do’ and mean it." "I promise to always share the remote." "Marriage: A relationship where one is always right, and the other is the husband." "Let the misadventure begin!" "Pop the champagne, I’m changing my last name!" "My ‘I do’ became ‘I definitely will… clean the dishes.’" "Who needs superheroes when you’ve got a husband like mine?" "Marriage: The journey from ‘I love you’ to ‘I can’t find my socks.’" "Happily ever after... until laundry day." "Marriage: Where love meets Wi-Fi and pizza nights." "Warning: May contain love, laughter, and a lot of laundry." "A wedding ring is the world’s smallest handcuff... but I wouldn’t want it any other way." "Marriage is all about compromise. I want pizza, he wants burgers, so we compromised and got pizza." "Here’s to love, laughter, and wearing matching PJs for the rest of our lives."

Short Wedding Quotes for Instagram and Facebook

"Forever mine." "Endless love." "Soulmates forever." "Together is better." "I choose you." "Love, always." "My forever love." "With you, always." "Eternally yours." "Happily ever after." "Perfect love, perfect day." "Two souls, one heart." "A love for all time." "Forever starts today." "A moment in time, forever in love." "With you, every day is magic." "Today, tomorrow, forever." "Love is all we need." "Always by your side." "The start of forever."

One-word Wedding Quotes for Instagram and Facebook

"Forever." "Together." "Eternal." "Soulmates." "Unbreakable." "Endless." "Always." "Blessed." "Unstoppable." "Infinite." "Boundless." "Cherished." "United." "Committed." "Enduring." "Joyful." "Connected." "Devoted." "Timeless." "Radiant."

