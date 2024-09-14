Bhupen Hazarika (Assam): Biography, Education, Awards and More

Early Life and Education of Bhupen Hazarika

Bhupen Hazarika was born in Sadiya, Assam, in 1926 to a family with a deep connection to music. His father, Nilakanta Hazarika, was a teacher and music lover, and his mother, Shantipriya, encouraged young Bhupen to embrace the arts. Hazarika showed his musical talent at a young age, composing his first song by the age of 10.

He pursued his education at Cotton College in Guwahati and later went to Banaras Hindu University, where he earned a degree in Political Science. Hazarika went on to complete his PhD in Mass Communications from Columbia University, USA, in 1952, where he met and interacted with influential musicians and filmmakers.

Bhupen Hazarika Awards and Recognitions

Throughout his career, Bhupen Hazarika received numerous accolades for his contributions to Indian music and culture:

Padma Shri (1977)

Padma Bhushan (2001)

Padma Vibhushan (Posthumously, 2012)

Dada Saheb Phalke Award (1992) for his outstanding contribution to Indian cinema

Bharat Ratna (Posthumously, 2019), India’s highest civilian honor

Career Highlights of Bhupen Hazarika

Bhupen Hazarika's career was a rich tapestry of musical, cinematic, and cultural contributions. As a singer, his deep, resonant voice became synonymous with Assamese music. He composed music for many Assamese films, including Era Bator Sur and Shakuntala. Hazarika's collaborations with leading Bollywood personalities brought Assamese culture to national attention.

He also worked as a lyricist and filmmaker, using his art to raise awareness on social issues like poverty, justice, and humanity.

Bhupen Hazarika Net Worth

Although Bhupen Hazarika was known for his humble and simple lifestyle, his net worth at the time of his death is estimated to be around ₹1 crore, primarily from his work in the music and film industry.

Bhupen Hazarika Luxury Cars

Despite his fame and fortune, Bhupen Hazarika did not indulge in luxury cars or extravagant possessions. He lived a modest life and was more focused on his art and social contributions.

Bhupen Hazarika Controversies

Bhupen Hazarika largely stayed away from controversies throughout his life. However, one significant controversy arose around his relationship with filmmaker Kalpana Lajmi, who was significantly younger than him. Their personal relationship and professional collaboration sparked speculation, though both remained unfazed by public opinion.

Interesting Facts about Bhupen Hazarika

Bhupen Hazarika composed his first song at the age of 10.

He was the first Indian to receive a doctorate from Columbia University.

Bhupen Hazarika’s songs often reflected the socio-political issues of Assam and India.

He was a close friend of American singer Paul Robeson, who inspired his famous song “Bistirno Parore.”

FAQs