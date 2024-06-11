Bigg Boss OTT 3: Release Date, Contestants List, Host, and All you need to know

Bigg Boss OTT is stirring up anticipation for its third season, promising a fresh twist with Anil Kapoor stepping into the hosting shoes, a departure from the familiar Salman Khan. Set to premiere on June 21 exclusively on JioCinema Premium, the upcoming season is poised to inject a new flavor of excitement into the show's dynamic mix of drama and entertainment.

Host of this year for Big Boss OTT 3

The announcement of Anil Kapoor as the new host caught many by surprise, as fans were accustomed to Salman Khan's charismatic presence. Kapoor himself expressed his excitement for the role, proclaiming Bigg Boss OTT and himself as a dream team. With his trademark wit, he joked about the timeless allure of the show, aligning it with his own supposed reverse aging.

Where & when to Watch

For eager viewers, the wait is nearly over, as the show is scheduled to start streaming on June 21. JioCinema will serve as the exclusive platform for fans to catch all the action, with new episodes releasing around prime time, approximately 9:30 pm. Additionally, viewers can tune in via live stream on the Jio Cinema platform. It's worth noting that access to Bigg Boss OTT 3 will be limited to Jio Cinema Premium subscribers, adding an extra layer of exclusivity to the highly anticipated season.

Rumored contestants for Bigboss OTT3

Speculation is rife about the potential lineup of contestants for the upcoming season of Bigg Boss OTT. Rumors abound regarding discussions with a diverse array of personalities, including Tanushree Dutta, Ushmey Chakraborty, Ahana Deol, Trishala Dutt, and Bhavya Gandhi, among others. As talks continue behind the scenes, excitement mounts among fans eager to see who will enter the Bigg Boss house.

With Anil Kapoor poised to infuse his trademark charm into the hosting role, viewers can anticipate another rollercoaster ride of drama, entertainment, and unexpected twists. As the countdown to the premiere date draws closer, the anticipation only intensifies for what promises to be yet another unforgettable season of Bigg Boss OTT.

Important details of Big Boss OTT 3