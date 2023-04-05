Bohag Bihu 2023: Celebrate the Festivities with These 7 Simple Traditional Recipes

Poka Mithoi (Rice powder and jaggery balls)

This recipe requires rice powder, jaggery, water, and freshly ground pepper. To prepare the rice powder, soak the rice for 3-4 hours, drain it, and spread it on a kitchen towel to dry. Then, pound it to a fine powder and sieve it with a very fine sieve.

Keep it in an airtight container for later use. Next, roast the rice powder in a heavy-bottomed kadai until it emits a sweet aroma, stirring it continuously. Remove it from the fire and mix in freshly ground pepper.

In a separate pot, create a syrup by mixing jaggery and water over low heat. Add a little of this syrup to the rice powder to make firm, round balls. Dust the balls with roasted rice powder and store them in an airtight container.