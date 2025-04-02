Bohag Bihu 2025: Celebrating Assam’s Vibrant Spring Festival and Assamese Culture and Traditions

Bohag Bihu, also known as Rongali Bihu, marks the Assamese New Year and the onset of spring. It is one of Assam’s most significant festivals, celebrated with immense enthusiasm, traditional dance forms, music, and a variety of delectable Assamese dishes. As the first of the three Bihu festivals (Bohag, Bhogali, and Kati Bihu), Bohag Bihu represents joy, prosperity, and new beginnings for the people of Assam. In 2025, Bohag Bihu will be celebrated from April 14th to April 16th, filling the air with festive joy and cultural vibrancy.

Significance of Bohag Bihu

Bohag Bihu is primarily an agrarian festival, marking the beginning of the Assamese New Year and the sowing season for farmers. The festival serves as a time for social gatherings, merriment, and the strengthening of community bonds. It is also a period of respect and reverence for elders, with young people seeking blessings from their elders by offering traditional gifts and sweets.

Traditional Rituals and Celebrations

Goru Bihu (April 13th) - This day is dedicated to the cattle, considered an integral part of Assamese rural life. Farmers bathe their cows, decorate them with garlands, and apply turmeric to keep them healthy. Manuh Bihu (April 14th) - The first day of the Assamese New Year, when people wear new clothes, seek blessings from elders, and exchange sweets. Gosai Bihu (April 15th) - Devoted to worship and seeking divine blessings for prosperity. Kutum Bihu, Senehi Bihu, and Mela Bihu - These days are marked by community feasts, fairs, and social gatherings.

Traditional Dance Forms of Bohag Bihu

Bohag Bihu is incomplete without the lively performances of Bihu dance and music. Some of the prominent dance forms performed during the festival include:

1. Rati Bihu

Rati Bihu is traditionally celebrated at night in open fields or under trees. The young boys and girls participate, performing Bihu dance and singing Bihunam (Bihu songs) accompanied by instruments like the dhol, taal, pepa, gagana, and xutuli. These songs often revolve around themes of romance, nature, and Assamese culture.

2. Jeng Bihu

Jeng Bihu is an all-women’s dance form, performed during the daytime. Women sing and play instruments like gagana, xutuli, and toka while dancing synchronized. This dance celebrates femininity, nature, and Assamese traditions.

3. Hunchari Bihu

Hunchari Bihu is performed by groups of men who visit different households, singing spiritual hymns and Bihu songs while dancing in a disciplined manner. It is considered both a form of entertainment and a way to bless the households for prosperity.

4. Mukoli Bihu

This is the open-air, free-flowing Bihu dance, performed without any stage or restrictions. It embodies the true spirit of Bohag Bihu, with participants dancing with joy and expressing happiness through lively movements and expressions.

Bihunam: The Soul of Bihu

Bihunam, or Bihu songs, are an essential part of Bohag Bihu celebrations. These songs can be categorized into different types:

Joranam – Songs expressing love between boys and girls.

Malita – Songs narrating stories or significant events.

Duchaparia-chapari – Rhythmic hand-clapping songs that accompany the Bihu dance.

Bihu Competitions and Cultural Events

Modern celebrations of Bohag Bihu include Bihu dance competitions, traditional music performances, and beauty pageants such as Bihu Kuwori and Bihu Rani. These competitions help preserve and promote Assamese culture among the younger generations.

Delicacies of Bohag Bihu

No festival is complete without delicious food, and Bohag Bihu is known for its traditional Assamese cuisine. Some of the must-try dishes include:

Pitha – Assamese rice cakes made with coconut, sesame seeds, or jaggery.

101 Herbs Dish – A special dish made from medicinal herbs, believed to boost immunity.

Masor Tenga – A tangy fish curry enjoyed during festive meals.

Xandoh and Akhoi – Traditional snacks made from rice and puffed rice.

Bohag Bihu 2025 promises to be a vibrant and joyous celebration, bringing together communities to revel in Assam’s rich cultural heritage. From traditional dances like Rati Bihu and Jeng Bihu to delightful Assamese delicacies, the festival embodies happiness, unity, and prosperity. As the sounds of dhol and pepa fill the air, Bohag Bihu continues to be a beacon of Assamese identity, love, and festivity.