Bohag Bihu or Rongali Bihu: An essay on the main festival of Assam

The name "Rongali" comes from the Assamese word "Rong", which means happiness and celebration. This festival is not only a celebration of the Assamese New Year but also a celebration of unity, togetherness, and brotherhood. People of all ages and religions come together to celebrate this festival with great fervor and zeal. Here is an essay on Bohag Bihu.

The festival is a symbol of the harmony that exists among the diverse communities of Assam. The celebrations of Bohag Bihu are a time of joy, feasting, and merriment. The festival is marked by the sound of the dhol, pepa, and other traditional instruments, colorful attire, and delicious traditional Assamese cuisine. Bohag Bihu is not just a festival, but an embodiment of Assamese culture and traditions. It is a celebration of life, love, and happiness.

Bohag Bihu, the seven-day-long festival, has a significant meaning and importance in the state of Assam. The festival starts with Goru Bihu, which is observed to honor and worship cattle for their contribution to the agricultural sector. The next day, Manuh Bihu, is a day dedicated to celebrating human life, and people dress up in new clothes and cook traditional delicacies to mark the occasion.

Gosai Bihu, the third day of the festival, is a day dedicated to seeking the blessings of the Almighty. People visit temples and offer prayers for prosperity and good fortune. The fourth day, Kutum Bihu, is a time for family reunions and gatherings. People come together, share food, and exchange greetings with their loved ones.

Senehi Bihu, the fifth day, is a day for exchanging gifts and greetings with in-laws. On the sixth day, known as Mela Bihu, people indulge in traditional games and festivities such as buffalo fights, egg fights, and cockfights. The final day of the festival, Chera Bihu, is a day for bidding farewell to the festival and the passing year with joy and enthusiasm. Bohag Bihu is not just a festival; it is a celebration of life, culture, and tradition in Assam.