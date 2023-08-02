Bollywood's Timeless Dialogues Celebrating Friendship: Friendship Day 2023 Special

"Dosti Ka Ek Usool Hai Madam, No Sorry, No Thank You." - Maine Pyar Kiya

Salman Khan's character, Prem, in 'Maine Pyar Kiya' perfectly captures the simplicity and genuineness of true friendship. This dialogue reminds us that real friends do not hold grudges or seek apologies for small misunderstandings.

"Agar Voh Meri Sabse Achi Dost Nahi Ban Sakti Toh Main Usse Kabhi Pyar Nahi Kar Sakta, Simple. Pyar Dosti Hai." - Kuch Kuch Hota Hai

Shah Rukh Khan's Rahul in 'Kuch Kuch Hota Hai' beautifully defines the interconnection between love and friendship. It teaches us that love and friendship are two sides of the same coin, and one cannot exist without the other.

"Dosti Ka Koi Mazhab Nahi Hota." - Shootout at Wadala

In 'Shootout at Wadala,' Tushar Kapoor's character wisely reminds us that friendship transcends all boundaries, be it of religion or ideology. True friendship is based on understanding and mutual respect.

"Dost Fail Ho Jaye Toh Dukh Hota Hai… Lekin Dost First Aa Jaye Toh Zyada Dukh Hota Hai." - 3 Idiots

The camaraderie between Rancho, Farhan, and Raju in '3 Idiots' touched the hearts of millions. This dialogue humorously captures the bittersweet feeling when your best friend excels before you in a competition.

"Joh Dost Kamine Nahi Hote… Woh Kamine Dost Nahi Hote." - Heropanti

Tiger Shroff's character in 'Heropanti' playfully reminds us that true friends are not always perfect. Their flaws and idiosyncrasies make them endearing and unique.

"Pyaar Mein Junoon Hai Par Dosti Mein Sukoon Hai." - Ae Dil Hai Mushkil

Ranbir Kapoor's Ayan in 'Ae Dil Hai Mushkil' beautifully expresses the contrasting emotions of love and friendship. While love might bring passion and excitement, friendship brings a sense of peace and comfort.

"Mujh Jaise Dost Baat Maar Sakte Hai… Magar Kabhi Laat Nahi Maar Sakte." - Naseeb

Govinda's iconic dialogue in 'Naseeb' reminds us that true friends might engage in banter and arguments, but they would never resort to physical harm.

"Pyaar Agar Pant Hai Toh Dosti Chaddi Hai... Pant Agar Phat Bhi Jaye Toh Chaddi Izzat Bachati Hai." - Chashme Baddoor

Ali Zafar's witty dialogue in 'Chashme Baddoor' humorously compares love to a pair of trousers, while friendship is like an undergarment, safeguarding one's dignity even during embarrassing moments.

"Purani Sharab Ki Tarah, Purani Dosti Ka Bhi Ajeeb Nasha Hai." - Des Pardes

This dialogue from 'Des Pardes' beautifully illustrates that old friendships, like aged wine, possess a unique intoxication that stands the test of time.

"Cigarette Aur Dost - Dono Filtered Hone Chahiye." - Ek Chalis Ki Last Local

In 'Ek Chalis Ki Last Local,' this witty dialogue humorously connects the habit of smoking filtered cigarettes with having true friends who can help you navigate through life's ups and downs.

"Pyaar Ka Pehla Kadam Dosti Hai, Aur Aakhri Bhi." - Kal Ho Naa Ho

Shah Rukh Khan's Aman in 'Kal Ho Naa Ho' beautifully expresses the inseparable bond between love and friendship. A true friend walks with you from the beginning to the end of life's journey.

"Do Dost Ek Cup Mein Chai Piynge, Isse Dosti Badhti Hai." - Andaz Apna Apna

In this cult classic comedy, Amar and Prem (Aamir Khan and Salman Khan) showcase the simplicity of friendship over a shared cup of tea.

"Jab Dost Banake Kaam Ho Sakta Hai... Toh Phir Dushman Kyun Banaye?" - Once Upon A Time In Mumbai

Ajay Devgn's character in 'Once Upon A Time In Mumbai' teaches us to prioritize friendship over animosity. It reminds us that it's better to be friends than foes.

"Dosti Ki Hai, Nibhani Toh Padegi." - Maine Pyaar Kiya

Salman Khan's Prem in 'Maine Pyaar Kiya' emphasizes the responsibility that comes with true friendship. It's not just about being friends; it's about standing by each other through thick and thin.

"Jinke Paas Dost Kam Hote Hain, Wo Ameer Nahi Hote." - Azhar

This dialogue from 'Azhar' reflects on the wealth that true friends bring into one's life. In the company of good friends, one feels rich beyond material possessions.

"Ek Ladka Aur Ladki Kabhi Sirf Dost Nahi Ho Sakte." - Hum Tum

Saif Ali Khan's character in 'Hum Tum' humorously explores the thin line between friendship and love. It shows that sometimes friendship can blossom into something more beautiful.

"Ya Toh Ye Dosti Gehri Hai, Ya Yeh Photo 3D Hai." - Dil Chahta Hai

The trio of Aamir Khan, Saif Ali Khan, and Akshaye Khanna in 'Dil Chahta Hai' celebrates their deep bond of friendship with this witty dialogue.

"Puraani Sharab Ki Tarah, Puraani Dosti Ka Bhi Ajeeb Nasha Hai." - Des Pardes

In 'Des Pardes,' this dialogue beautifully illustrates that old friendships, like aged wine, possess a unique intoxication that stands the test of time.

"College Ke Iss Taraf Hum Life Ko Nachate Hain, Te Duji Taraf Life Humko Nachati Hai." - Rang De Basanti

'Rang De Basanti' teaches us the joy of friendship in the face of adversities. The camaraderie shared by the characters brings light and hope even in the darkest of moments.

"Pyaar Mein Dhoka Mile Toh Dosti Mein Hamesha Jeet Hoti Hai." - Pyaar Ka Punchnama

In this modern take on relationships, Kartik Aaryan's monologue in 'Pyaar Ka Punchnama' humorously compares the highs and lows of love to the unwavering support of true friendship.