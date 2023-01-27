Bridal Mehendi Designs for the Wedding Season - Latest, Trending & Beautiful

Mehendi, also known as henna, is a traditional art form that is commonly used to decorate the hands and feet of a bride before her wedding day. The henna paste is made from ground henna leaves and applied in intricate designs on the skin, leaving a temporary stain that can last for up to two weeks. For many brides in India and Pakistan, the mehendi ceremony is a chance to have some lighthearted, celebratory fun with their female friends and family members before the big day. During the ceremony, the bride sits while the mehendi artist applies the paste to her hands and feet. The process can take several hours, depending on the complexity of the design. As a beautiful and meaningful gesture, the bride's hands and feet are painted with designs that represent the love and devotion she feels for her future husband.

The mehendi designs are typically symmetrical, with a focus on the bride's hands and fingers. The designs usually include the bride and groom's names or initials, along with traditional symbols such as the peacock, which symbolizes beauty, and the lotus, which symbolizes purity. Some brides also choose to have mehendi applied to their arms, legs, and even their back. Mehendi is not only a traditional art form, but it is also believed to have healing properties. The paste is said to cool the skin and soothe minor aches and pains. Additionally, it is also believed that the darker the stain, the stronger the bond between the couple will be. This is why some brides will apply a mixture of lemon juice and sugar to the mehendi design to darken the stain.