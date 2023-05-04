Buddha Purnima 2023: Know All About the Upcoming Buddha Purnima Night

Buddha Purnima, also known as Vesak or Buddha Day, is a significant festival celebrated by Buddhists all over the world. It commemorates the birth, enlightenment, and death of Gautama Buddha, who is considered the founder of Buddhism.

The exact date of Buddha Purnima varies from country to country, as it is based on the lunar calendar. In India and Nepal, it is celebrated on the full moon day of the month of Vaisakha, which falls in May. However, in Southeast Asian countries like Thailand, Myanmar, and Sri Lanka, it is celebrated on the full moon day of the month of Vesakha, which usually falls in May or June. This variation occurs because the Buddhist and Hindu lunar calendars can be interpreted differently, resulting in different dates for the full moon.

During Vesak, Buddhists reflect on the life and teachings of Buddha and participate in various religious activities. The festival is typically marked by prayer, meditation, and acts of generosity and kindness. In some countries, like Sri Lanka, it is also a public holiday.