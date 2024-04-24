caste certificate: everything you need to know

Historically marginalized communities in India are afforded reservations in education and government jobs to facilitate access to opportunities that were previously denied to them. While various initiatives for reservations have been implemented in different parts of India since the pre-independence era and persisted post-independence, a well-structured affirmative action program was initiated by the Government of India in 1950 and endures to the present day.

The caste certificate is a document that confirms the caste of an Indian citizen and allows them to access various benefits under reservation-based government programs.

Definition of Cast Certificate

A caste certificate, as per the Indian Constitution, is a document that confirms membership in a specific caste. These certificates aim to advance the Scheduled Caste and Scheduled Tribe communities by providing various benefits, including:

- Partial or full waiver of tuition fees

- Reduction in admission costs at schools and educational institutions

- Quotas for jobs

- Reservations in legislative and government positions

- Age relaxation in certain occupations

Reason You Need a Caste Certificate in India

If you belong to any particular caste, then you need to have a caste certificate to avail of various scholarships, government schemes, and admissions in government or private institutions. A Caste certificate is also vital to access various services offered by the state or central government.

The Factors to Consider for Issuing a Caste Certificate

The following are the factors that need to be considered for issuing a caste certificate:

- The caste or tribal group the applicant belongs to

- State or region of residence of the applicant

- The caste certificate or tribe certificate along with the presidential orders issued under Articles 341 and 342 of the Indian Constitution

Benefits of a Caste Certificate

The following are the benefits of a caste certificate:

- People belonging to certain castes can use caste certificates as identity proof

- Offers legal protection in case of any discrimination or harassment based on caste

- Helps in availing reservation in various government schemes, government jobs, or educational institutions

- Helps students to avail themselves of scholarships in private and government institutions.

What Information is Required to Apply for a Caste Certificate?

The following are the vital information required to apply for a caste certificate:

- Personal details

- Contact information

- Residential address

- Information about their parents

- Other details from the certificate, such as information from local reference, blood relatives, and some other information as required

Documents Required to Apply for a Caste Certificate?

The following are the documents required to apply for a caste certificate:

- Proof of address, such as voter ID card, Aadhar card, etc.

- Identity proof, such as water bill, electricity bill, etc.

- Other documents such as income certificates, ration cards, etc., specified by issuing authority.

- Caste certificate of parents or close relatives

- Passport sized photographs

- Affidavit of caste issued by competent authority

How to Check Caste Certificate Status?

The following are the steps to check the status of a caste certificate:

Step 1: Visit the e-seva portal of the respective state government or Union Territory

Step 2: Select the option that enables users to check the status of the caste certificate

Step 3: Enter the reference number or the application number of the certificate

Step 4: Enter other required details as mentioned

Step 5: You can check the status after submitting the application

Here are the Steps you can Download the Caste Certificate

Here are the steps to download a caste certificate:

1. Visit the official website designated for caste certificate applications in your respective state.

2. On the homepage, locate and click on the section titled ‘Caste Certificate’ or ‘Online Services’.

3. Register yourself by providing necessary details such as name, date of birth, email ID, and mobile number.

4. After successful registration, log in using the credentials you created.

5. Choose the option for obtaining a Caste Certificate from the available services.

6. Fill out the application form with required details including income information, residential address, caste details, and personal information.

7. Upload scanned copies of essential documents such as caste certificate (if available), proof of address, and proof of identity.

8. Proceed to make the required payment.

9. Submit the completed application form.

10. Upon successful submission, make sure to obtain a printout of the acknowledgment slip. You may receive confirmation of your application's status via SMS or email.

11. After approval, you can download the caste certificate from the official website.

Which Authority Issues Caste Certificates Online in India?

The issuance of caste certificates online is administered by various government officials across different states. In general, the authorities empowered to issue caste certificates include: