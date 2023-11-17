Celebrate Chhath Puja 2023 with Enhanced Joy: WhatsApp Stickers, GIFs, and Heartfelt Wishes

Chhath Puja 2023: Chhath Puja, a venerable Hindu festival dedicated to the solar deity Surya and his sister Chhathi Maiya, is fast approaching on November 17th. As the four-day celebration culminates with Usha Arghya on November 20th, it's time to gear up for the festivities and share the joy with your near and dear ones. In the spirit of enhancing your Chhath Puja greetings, we bring you a comprehensive guide on how to use WhatsApp stickers and GIFs, along with heartwarming wishes to make this auspicious occasion even more special.

WhatsApp Stickers: Elevate Your Greetings

WhatsApp has introduced special Chhath Puja stickers and GIFs to add a creative touch to your messages. Here's a step-by-step guide on how to download and share these stickers on your Android device:

Open the Google Play Store: Navigate to the Play Store on your Android device and enter "Chhath Puja" in the search bar. Choose Your Sticker Pack: Browse through the search results and select the desired sticker pack. Download it and add the pack to WhatsApp from the provided list. Locate Stickers in WhatsApp: Once added, find all the stickers in the pack within the "My Stickers" tab on WhatsApp. Select and Share: Choose a sticker from the pack, tap the 'Add' button (depicted by a '+'), and confirm by tapping 'Add to WhatsApp.' Now, you can effortlessly share Chhath Puja stickers with your friends.

WhatsApp GIFs: Express Your Joy Dynamically

Adding a dynamic touch to your messages is easy with Chhath Puja GIFs. Here's a quick guide on how to share these lively animations:

Navigate to WhatsApp: Open WhatsApp and go to the individual or group chat where you want to share a GIF. Access the GIF Option: Tap the smiley icon in the messaging box and select the GIF option. Search for Chhath Puja GIFs: Click on the search icon and enter "Chhath Puja." Your screen will display several Chhath Puja GIFs. Choose and Share: Select your preferred GIF and tap the send button to share the joy with others.

Heartfelt Chhath Puja Wishes

To make your greetings even more special, here are some heartfelt Chhath Puja wishes that you can share with your loved ones: