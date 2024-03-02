Celebrating International women' day 2024: Date, History, Significance, & Theme of Women’s Day 2024

International women’s day 2024: This global day celebrates the social, economic, cultural, and political achievements of women. It also serves as a powerful call to action for accelerating gender equality.

Each year, International Women’s Day (IWD) serves as an annual commemoration, with the goal of enlightening society about the significant women’s rights movement. Recent observations reveal that women still occupy merely 10% of high-level executive roles, underscoring the urgency for societal enlightenment and transformation. Acknowledging critical concerns such as gender parity, reproductive rights, and instances of violence against women, IWD has emerged as a prominent date in the agenda for equality. This global event motivates leaders in the business realm worldwide to acknowledge the imperative of fostering gender equality within organizational frameworks.