Celebrating Shikshak Diwas 2023: Teacher’s Day History and Significance

Teachers' Day, fondly known as Shikshak Diwas in India, is an occasion celebrated worldwide with immense enthusiasm. While the global observance of World Teachers' Day falls on October 5 annually, India sets aside its own date of celebration: September 5. This unique date aligns with the birth anniversary of the eminent scholar and statesman, Dr. Sarvepalli Radhakrishnan. It is a time to pay homage and show appreciation for the pivotal role that educators and mentor figures play in our lives, recognizing their invaluable contributions to various fields and communities. Schools across the nation mark this special day by orchestrating cultural events, paying tribute to Dr. Radhakrishnan, and engaging in a myriad of other festivities. If you're partaking in the celebration of Teachers' Day, take a moment to delve into its history, significance, and the vibrant festivities that accompany it.

When is Teachers' Day 2023?

Teachers' Day is an annual celebration held on September 5 in India. In the year 2023, this significant date falls on a Tuesday.

The Historical and Cultural Significance of Teachers' Day 2023

Teachers' Day, also known as Shikshak Diwas, is a dedicated occasion commemorating the birth anniversary of Dr. Sarvepalli Radhakrishnan, born on September 5, 1888, in Tiruttani, Tamil Nadu. Dr. Radhakrishnan holds the distinction of being not only India's second President but also its first Vice President. Moreover, he was a distinguished scholar, philosopher, and a recipient of the prestigious Bharat Ratna award.

In 1962, when Dr. Radhakrishnan assumed the presidency, a group of students approached him with the idea of celebrating his birthday. However, in a profoundly humble gesture, he suggested that rather than celebrating his personal milestone, the day should be dedicated to honoring and appreciating teachers. Henceforth, September 5 has been officially designated as Teachers' Day in India.

Teachers' Day serves as a poignant reminder of the vital role educators play in society. They are the backbone of our nation, nurturing the younger generation and laying the groundwork for a brighter future. These dedicated individuals are instrumental in providing quality education to our youth. Therefore, Teachers' Day presents the perfect opportunity to express our heartfelt gratitude to these educators, reminding them of the profound positive influence they have had on our lives and acknowledging their unwavering dedication.