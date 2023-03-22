Chaitra Navratri 2023: Significance, correct date, time, wishes, and quotes to share

Every year during March or April, devotees of the goddess Durga celebrate Chaitra Navratri, also known as Vasant Navratri. This year, the nine-day Navratri festival will begin on March 22nd and end on March 30th. It is considered one of the most fortunate Hindu holidays. Goddess Durga is the embodiment of righteousness and prosperity. She is revered by many for single-handedly defeating demons and emerging victorious with her sheer power. The Chaitra Navratri festival honors Goddess Durga's nine incarnations, namely: Shailputri, Brahmacharini, Chandraghanta, Kushmanda, Skanda Mata, Katyayani, Kaalratri, Mahagauri, and Siddhidatri.
Hindu mythology suggests that Chaitra Navratri signifies the creation of the universe and the birth of all beings. It is also considered by many to be the start of the Hindu year. According to another legend, Goddess Durga visited her maternal home for nine days, during which time she vanquished the evil demon Mahishasura, a symbol of good triumphing over evil. During Navratri, devotees seek her blessings for inner peace, good health, and strength to combat evil forces. The festival is marked by joy, cheer, and festivity, as people come together to worship and celebrate the divine power of the goddess.
The nine-day Chaitra Navratri festival will take place this year from March 22 through March 30. The Pratipada Tithi for the Chaitra month of March begins at 10:52 pm on March 21 and ends at 8:20 pm on March 22. The Meena Lagna for March 22 lasts from 6:23 am to 7:32 am. On March 22, the Ghat Sthapana, also called the Kalash Sthapana, will be performed. There will be a muhurat from 6:23 to 7:32 in the morning.
March 22 - Ghatasthapana, Royal Blue
March 23 - Maa Brahmacharini Puja, Yellow
March 24 - Maa Chandraghanta Puja, Green
March 25 - Lakshmi Panchami Puja, Grey
March 26 - Skanda Sashti, Orange
March 27 - Maa Katyayani Puja, White
March 28 - Maha Saptami, Red
March 29 - Durga Ashtami or Mahagauri Puja, Blue
March 30 - Rama Navami, Pink
