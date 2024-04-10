Chaitra Navratri 2024: List of Colors for Each Day

Navratri, a vibrant Hindu festival celebrated over nine days, embraces a kaleidoscope of colors, each day resonating with symbolic significance. This colorful tradition sees devotees adorning themselves in attire representing the designated hue of the day, adding an extra layer of joy and meaning to the festivities.

As the sun rises on each day of Navratri, it brings forth a new color and a new theme, enriching the spiritual journey of the faithful. From the passionate red of Day 1 to the tranquil white of Day 8, each color reflects the diverse manifestations of the divine feminine energy, known as Shakti, worshipped during this auspicious time.

Significance of the Nine Colors of Navratri