Chaitra Navratri 2024 Start Date: April 9 or April 10?

While there are four Navratri festivals celebrated throughout the year, Chaitra Navratri and Shardiya Navratri are more widely observed across the country. During Chaitra Navratri, devotees worship Maa Durga and her nine divine forms. However, on the last day, they celebrate Ram Navami, which marks the birth of Lord Rama. The nine forms of Maa Durga are collectively known as Navdurgas, including Maa Shailputri, Maa Brahmacharini, Maa Chandraghanta, Maa Kushmanda, Skanda Mata, Maa Katyayani, Maa Kaalratri, Maa Mahagauri, and Maa Siddhidatri. It's essential for those celebrating the festival to be aware of the dates, details of the nine days of fasting, and more.

When is Chaitra Navratri 2024 April 9 or April 10?

Hindu followers are uncertain whether Chaitra Navratri commences on April 9 or April 10.

According to Drik Panchang, Chaitra Navratri starts on April 9 and spans nine days until April 17, culminating in Ram Navami celebrations.

During these nine days, devotees worship nine forms of Maa Durga: Maa Shailputri, Maa Brahmacharini, Maa Chandraghanta, Maa Kushmanda, Skanda Mata, Maa Katyayani, Maa Kaalratri, Maa Mahagauri, and Maa Siddhidatri.

A significant ritual during Chaitra Navratri is the Ghatasthapana Puja, scheduled for April 9.

Here are the details:

Ghatasthapana Puja Muhurat: From 6:02 am to 10:16 am

Ghatasthapana Abhijit Muhurat: From 11:57 am to 12:48 am

Pratipada Tithi starts on April 8, 2024, at 11:50 pm, and ends on April 9, 2024, at 8:30 pm.

Chaitra Navratri 2024 Date: Calendar