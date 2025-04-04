Chaitra Navratri Kanjak Puja 2025: Date, Shubh Muhurat, Rituals, and Significance

Chaitra Navratri is one of the most believed Hindu festivals, dedicated to the worship of Goddess Durga and her nine divine forms. The festival spans nine days, with each day devoted to a different incarnation of the Goddess. In 2025, Chaitra Navratri begins on March 30 and concludes on April 7. Among the most significant observances during this period is Kanjak Puja, also known as Kanya Pujan, performed on Ashtami and Navami.
When is Kanjak Puja in 2025?
This year, Ashtami Kanya Puja falls on Saturday, April 5, 2025, and Navami Kanya Puja will be observed on Sunday, April 6, 2025. Devotees, who fast during Navratri, conclude their fasting ritual by performing this sacred puja and offering prasad to young girls, symbolizing the divine feminine energy.
Auspicious Timings (Shubh Muhurat) for Kanya Puja 2025
Ashtami Kanya Puja Muhurat:
-
Ashtami Tithi Begins: April 4, 2025, at 8:12 PM
-
Ashtami Tithi Ends: on April 5, 2025, at 7:26 PM
-
Kanya Puja Muhurat: 11:59 AM - 12:49 PM
Navami Kanya Puja Muhurat:
-
Navami Tithi Begins: April 5, 2025, at 7:26 PM
-
Navami Tithi Ends: April 6, 2025, at 7:22 PM
-
Kanya Puja Muhurat: 11:58 AM - 12:49 PM
Significance of Chaitra Navratri Kanjak Puja 2025
Kanjak Puja, also known as Kumari Puja or Kumarika Puja, is a sacred ritual performed on the eighth or ninth day of Navratri. According to Hindu traditions, young girls represent the nine forms of Goddess Durga and are believed to embody purity, divine energy, and auspiciousness. Worshipping them is considered a means to seek the Goddess's blessings for prosperity, happiness, and spiritual enlightenment.
How to Perform Kanya Puja?
The ritual of Kanya Puja involves several sacred steps:
-
Feet Washing – Devotees invite nine young girls (aged between 2 and 10 years) into their homes and wash their feet as a mark of respect.
-
Tilak & Kalava – A tilak made of kumkum and rice is applied to their foreheads, and a sacred red thread (kalava) is tied around their wrists.
-
Offering Prasad – The young girls are served a traditional meal of Poori, Sooji Halwa, and Sukha Kala Chana, symbolizing devotion and nourishment.
-
Giving Gifts – Devotees present gifts such as money, clothes, bangles, toys, and sweets to the young girls as a token of gratitude.
-
Seeking Blessings – Finally, devotees touch the feet of the young girls, seeking their blessings before concluding the puja.
Why is Poori, Sooji Halwa, and Kala Chana Offered?
Each food item offered during Kanya Puja holds spiritual significance:
-
Poori (deep-fried bread) symbolizes fulfillment and prosperity.
-
Sooji Halwa (semolina pudding) represents sweetness and happiness in life.
-
Kala Chana (black chickpeas) signifies strength, health, and vitality.
Who Can Participate in Kanya Puja?
Kanya Puja is performed for girls aged 2 to 10 years, who have not yet reached puberty. These girls are revered as manifestations of Nava Durga—the nine forms of Goddess Durga, including Kumarika, Trimurti, Kalyani, Rohini, Kali, Chandika, Shambhavi, Durga, and Subhadra.
Best Gift Ideas for Kanya Puja 2025
If you are planning to perform Kanya Puja, here are some thoughtful gift ideas for young girls:
-
Stationery items (coloring books, pens, notebooks)
-
Jewelry and hair accessories
-
Chocolate gift boxes
-
Cute keychains and toys
-
Traditional clothes or bangles
Chaitra Navratri and Kanya Puja hold immense significance in Hindu culture. They symbolize the triumph of good over evil, the worship of divine feminine power, and the celebration of purity and innocence. By performing Kanya Puja with devotion, devotees seek the blessings of Goddess Durga for health, happiness, and prosperity in their lives. May this Navratri bring peace, positivity, and divine grace to all!