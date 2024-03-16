Chennai Ramadan 2024: Sehri and Iftar Timing

The month of Ramadan commenced on March 11, 2024, in Chennai, India, and is expected to conclude on April 9, 2024, lasting approximately 30 days. Sehri time begins before dawn, while Iftar time coincides with sunset. For today, March 16, 2024, Sehri time in Chennai is 05:04 am and Iftar time is 6:20 pm (Fiqa Hanafi), and 04:54 am and 06:30 pm (Fiqa Jafria).
Ramadan, the ninth month of the Islamic calendar, is a sacred period of fasting observed by Muslims worldwide. This year, the Ramadan crescent moon was sighted in Saudi Arabia on March 10, leading to fasting starting on March 11. In India, the moon sighting occurred on March 11, with fasting beginning on March 12.
Chennai Ramadan 2024: Calendar for Sehri and Iftar Timings
Important points about iftar and Sehri
It's the meal consumed early in the morning before sunrise, signifying the beginning of the fasting period.
This meal is enjoyed at sunset to break the fast.
Specific timings are designated for both Sehri and Iftar meals.
Muslims worldwide observe the holy month of Ramadan by fasting from sunrise to sunset.
During Ramadan, Muslims prioritize prayer, purification, and engaging in charitable activities.
The month of Ramadan holds special significance as it is believed that the first verses of the Quran were revealed to Prophet Muhammad during this time.
What is the time for Sehri and Iftar in Chennai?
What time Ramadan start 2024?
In 2024, it is expected that Ramadan will begin on the evening of Sunday 10th March, with the first day of fasting on Monday 11th March.
How long is Sehri before Fajr?
Preferred time to stop eating is ten minutes before Fajr time. So if the Fajr time is 6:12 a.m., one should stop eating around 6 a.m. Permitted time for eating sahur, however, extends up to 6:12 a.m., after which time it is considered unlawful. Therefore, if anyone deliberately did so, the fast is considered broken.