Chennai Ramadan 2024: Sehri and Iftar Timing

The month of Ramadan commenced on March 11, 2024, in Chennai, India, and is expected to conclude on April 9, 2024, lasting approximately 30 days. Sehri time begins before dawn, while Iftar time coincides with sunset. For today, March 16, 2024, Sehri time in Chennai is 05:04 am and Iftar time is 6:20 pm (Fiqa Hanafi), and 04:54 am and 06:30 pm (Fiqa Jafria).

Ramadan, the ninth month of the Islamic calendar, is a sacred period of fasting observed by Muslims worldwide. This year, the Ramadan crescent moon was sighted in Saudi Arabia on March 10, leading to fasting starting on March 11. In India, the moon sighting occurred on March 11, with fasting beginning on March 12.