Christmas 2025 School Holidays in India: Will UP Schools Remain Open? State-Wise Holiday List

As Christmas 2025 approaches, parents, students, and educators across India are closely tracking official announcements related to school holidays. While December 25 is traditionally observed as a Christmas holiday in most parts of the country, this year presents a mixed picture. Several states have declared extended winter vacations covering Christmas and New Year, while others have limited the break to a single day or chosen to keep schools open altogether.

Here is a state-wise overview of Christmas 2025 school holidays in India, helping families plan year-end schedules with clarity.

Will Schools in Uttar Pradesh Be Open on Christmas 2025?

Yes, schools in Uttar Pradesh will remain open on December 25, 2025.

The Uttar Pradesh government has announced that Christmas Day will not be a holiday for schools this year. Instead, the day will be observed as the birth anniversary of former Prime Minister Atal Bihari Vajpayee, marking the conclusion of his birth centenary year.

All primary and upper primary schools have been instructed to:

Remain open on December 25

Organise commemorative programmes

Ensure mandatory student attendance

This directive applies uniformly across government-run schools, removing any ambiguity for parents expecting a Christmas holiday.

Delhi School Holidays for Christmas 2025

In Delhi, schools will remain closed on December 25, 2025, in observance of Christmas.

December 24 has been declared a restricted holiday

Individual schools may decide whether to remain open or closed on December 24

Most institutions are expected to observe a full closure on Christmas Day

Authorities have advised schools to inform parents in advance about their specific schedules.

Punjab Announces Extended Winter Vacation

Punjab has declared one of the longest winter breaks for schools this season.

Schools closed from December 22, 2025

Classes will resume on January 10, 2026

Applies to government schools and most private institutions

The extended break covers Christmas, New Year, and the peak winter period.

Rajasthan Winter Holidays Cover Christmas and New Year

The Rajasthan government has announced uniform winter holidays across the state.

Schools closed from December 25, 2025

Reopening scheduled for January 5, 2026

Applies to both government and private schools

This ensures a consistent holiday calendar for students and staff statewide.

Kerala Declares Christmas–New Year School Break

Kerala has officially announced a long festive break for schools.

Holidays from December 24, 2025

Schools reopen on January 5, 2026

The extended closure allows students and teachers to fully participate in Christmas and New Year celebrations.

Haryana Schools to Observe One-Day Christmas Holiday

In Haryana, schools will remain closed on December 25, 2025.

Regular classes resume the following day

A separate winter vacation schedule for January 2026 is expected to be announced later

Telangana: Different Rules for Government and Minority Schools

In Telangana, holiday schedules vary by institution type:

Christian minority and missionary schools: Holidays from December 23 to 27, 2025, with possible extensions

Government schools: Expected to observe only December 25 as a holiday

A formal state-wide notification is still awaited.

Andhra Pradesh Christmas Holidays: Official Circular Awaited

In Andhra Pradesh, schools are yet to issue a final holiday notice.

Government schools are expected to declare December 25 as a holiday

Christian minority schools may announce extended breaks

Private schools will decide independently based on academic calendars

Parents are advised to wait for official communication from schools.

Goa School Holiday Pattern for Christmas 2025

In Goa, schools are expected to:

Hold Christmas assemblies and events on December 24

Remain closed on December 25, 2025

Key Takeaways for Parents and Students

There is no uniform national holiday schedule for Christmas 2025

Holiday lengths vary significantly by state and school type

Uttar Pradesh stands out for keeping schools open on December 25

Extended winter breaks have been announced in states like Punjab, Kerala, and Rajasthan

Parents and students should rely on official circulars from education departments and individual schools rather than assumptions, especially while planning travel or festive activities.

As Christmas 2025 nears, staying informed will help families avoid last-minute confusion and plan the holiday season more smoothly.

