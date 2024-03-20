Complete Schedule of Braj Holi 2024: Dates for Holi Celebrations in Mathura, Vrindavan, and Barsana

Braj Holi 2024 Schedule: Holi, celebrated nationwide on March 25, 2024, spans two days, starting with Holika Dahan on March 24, followed by the colorful festivities on March 25. Unique customs are observed in various parts of India, especially in the Braj region of Uttar Pradesh, where the festival is intricately linked with Lord Krishna. Holi rituals in Mathura, Vrindavan, Gowardhan, Gokul, Nandagaon, and Barsana are particularly renowned. The Lathmar Holi, a traditional festivity in Barsana, enjoys worldwide fame.

Holi 2024 Dates in Mathura, Vrindavan, and Barsana

During the 40-day Holi festivities in Braj, temples host various daily events, but the true excitement peaks during the 7-day Holi period. It kicks off with Barsana Laddu Holi and Lathmar Holi, followed by other significant Holi celebrations in prominent temples.

Holi 2024 Schedule Dates in Mathura, Vrindavan, and Barsana

March 17: Phag Invitational Festival and Laddu Holi at Radha Rani Temple, Barsana

March 18: Lathmar Holi at Radha Rani Temple, Barsana

March 19: Lathmar Holi at Nandgaon

March 20: Phoolwali Holi at Banke Bihari Temple, Vrindavan

March 20: Program at Krishna Janmabhoomi Temple

March 21: Stick Mar Holi at Gokul

March 23: Widow's Holi at Radha Gopinath Temple, Vrindavan

March 24: Holika Dahan and Holi of flowers at Banke Bihari Temple

March 25: Main Holi celebrations in Mathura and Vrindavan

March 26: Huranga Holi in Baldev at Dauji Temple

Importance of Holi

The significance of Brij Ki Holi lies in its deep-rooted mythological tales, each weaving into the intricate origins of this vibrant festival. One such legend traces back to Lord Krishna's childhood, where he playfully complained to his mother about the contrast in skin tones between himself and Goddess Radha. To remedy this, his mother suggested applying colorful hues to Radha's complexion, thus birthing the joyous tradition of Braj Ki Holi. This narrative unfolds annually with Lord Krishna's journey from Nandgaon to Barsana, where Radha and her companions engage in playful stick-wielding jests.

Another captivating tale revolves around Prahlad and Hiranyakashyap, wherein Prahlad's unwavering devotion to Lord Vishnu incurred his father's wrath. Hiranyakashyap, seeking his son's allegiance, orchestrated a devious plan involving his sister Holika, who possessed immunity to fire. However, divine intervention protected Prahlad while Holika perished in the flames, marking the inception of Holika Dahan as a symbolic practice during the festival.

Furthermore, Hiranyakashyap's subsequent challenge to Prahlad led to the manifestation of Lord Vishnu as Narasimha, a half-lion, half-human form. This divine incarnation tore Hiranyakashyap apart, signifying the triumph of good over evil.

Rang Panchami

Rang Panchami, akin to Holi, is celebrated in specific regions of India and symbolizes the victory of Raja Tama, a fundamental aspect of the universe according to Hindu beliefs. This festival underscores the essence of the basic components that form existence, resonating with spiritual and scientific perspectives alike.



ALSO READ: Holi 2024: Discover Uttar Pradesh's Must-Visit Holi Destinations, from Mathura to Barsana