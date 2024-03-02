Countries with the Highest Number of Female Billionaires on International Women's Day 2024

Ranking of Countries by Female Billionaires on International Women's Day 2024:

1. The United States leads globally with 97 female billionaires, notably including Alice Walton, heiress of Walmart.

2. China secures the second position with 42 female billionaires, less than half of the number in the United States.

3. Germany claims the third spot with 22 female billionaires, featuring prominent figures such as Susanne Klatten, heiress of a German automotive empire, and Nadia Thiele, wife of the late billionaire businessman Heinz Hermann Thiele. Additionally, Massimiliana Landini Aleotti & family are noted in the study.

4. Italy ranks fourth with 19 female billionaires, trailing Germany closely.

5. Notable Italian female billionaires include Massimiliano Landini Aleotti and fashion icon Miuccia Prada, with a net worth of $5.8 billion.

6. Italy's prominence in the food and fashion industries is reflected in its female billionaire representation.

7. India secures the fifth position with 15 female billionaires.

8. Savitri Jindal leads the Indian female billionaire list with a net worth of $30 billion.

9. Rohiqa Cyrus Mistry, wife of Cyrus Mistry, holds the second position among Indian female billionaires with a net worth of $9.6 billion, according to the study.