Delicious Ganesh Chaturthi Sweets: 5 Special and Easy-to-Make Indian Recipes

Delicious Ganesh Chaturthi Sweets: Ganesh Chaturthi, also known as Vinayak Chaturthi or Ganeshotsav, is a cherished festival in India, celebrated with immense joy and splendor. This auspicious occasion commemorates the birth anniversary of Lord Ganesh, one of the revered deities in Hinduism. Lord Ganesh is affectionately known as Vighnaharta, the remover of obstacles, and is traditionally invoked at the beginning of any religious ceremony. He is also venerated as the God of wisdom, intelligence, new beginnings, wealth, and fortune. In India, festivities during this time are synonymous with cooking, feasting, and communal celebrations, with sweets and Prasad (offering) playing a central role. Here, we present five delectable recipes for Ganesh Chaturthi sweets that you can easily prepare at home.
Grate 1 cup of fresh jaggery and coconut and set them aside. Frozen or desiccated coconut can be used as alternatives.
Heat ghee in a pan and add ½ teaspoon of poppy seeds. Fry the poppy seeds on low flame until they start crackling.
Add the grated coconut and chopped jaggery, mixing well. Cook on low heat, stirring frequently, until the jaggery's moisture begins to dry, roughly 7 to 9 minutes.
Be cautious not to overcook, as it may cause the jaggery to harden. Allow the coconut-jaggery filling to cool completely for thickening.
For the rice flour dough, boil 1.5 cups of water in a pan with ¼ teaspoon of oil or ghee and ¼ teaspoon of salt.
Add 1 cup of rice flour and stir until well combined. Knead the dough, then shape it into small, crack-free balls.
Flatten the dough balls, place a few teaspoons of the filling in the center, mold it into the Modak shape, and steam.
Heat 1 tablespoon of ghee in a pan, then add 2 cups of desiccated coconut until it emits a nutty aroma.
Pour in 1 cup of milk and 1/4 cup of cream, cooking until the coconut absorbs the milk.
Add 2/3 cup of sugar, 3 to 4 teaspoons of milk powder, and 1/2 teaspoon of cardamom powder, stirring until it forms a dough-like consistency.
Once the dough cools, shape it into small balls, coat them with desiccated coconut, and garnish with slivered pistachios or other preferred nuts and dried rose petals.
In a heavy-bottomed kadai, combine ghee, oil, and besan. Cook over medium heat for 10 to 12 minutes until the besan turns golden brown.
Add chopped nuts, mix well, and set aside to cool.
Once cooled, add Nestlé milkmaid (optional) and mix thoroughly.
Divide the mixture into 24 portions and gently roll them into laddus.
In a small pot, bring milk, water, sugar, ground cardamom, and saffron to a boil. Stir the mixture regularly until the sugar dissolves.
Roast suji or semolina in ghee until it turns golden brown, adding nuts for crunch.
Combine the water-milk mixture with the semolina, stirring until it reaches a porridge-like consistency.
Grease a square tray with ghee. Over medium heat, combine ricotta cheese, condensed milk, and milk powder, stirring until it thickens and leaves the sides of the pan.
Add ghee, cardamom powder, and rose water, mixing well for 1-2 minutes.
Transfer the mixture to the tray, flatten it with a spatula, and sprinkle pistachios and crushed saffron for enhanced flavor and appearance.
Refrigerate for 1-2 hours, then cut into squares for serving.