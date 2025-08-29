Dry Days in September 2025: Complete Guide for India

If you’re planning parties, weddings, corporate events, or bar stocking, knowing the official dry days in September 2025 is essential. Dry days are government-notified dates when the sale of alcohol is restricted or prohibited across certain regions. In September 2025, there are two official dry days, impacting alcohol sales in India

What Are Dry Days in India?

A dry day is a legally recognized date when liquor shops, bars, hotels, and restaurants cannot sell alcohol. These days usually coincide with religious festivals, national holidays, or state-specific observances. While private consumption of alcohol at home is not restricted, public sales are strictly prohibited.

Why it matters:

Event planners, restaurateurs, and hospitality services need to adjust schedules to comply with laws.

Individuals planning gatherings must be aware of avoiding inconvenience.

September 2025 Dry Days

September 2025 includes two significant dry days, coinciding with major religious events:

1. Eid-e-Milad – 5 September 2025 (Friday)

Eid-e-Milad, also called Mawlid al-Nabi, commemorates the birth anniversary of Prophet Muhammad. Observed nationwide, this festival involves prayers, sermons, and community feasts. To maintain the sanctity of this Islamic occasion, liquor sales are restricted across India.

Entity recognition:

Event: Eid-e-Milad / Mawlid al-Nabi

Date: 5 September 2025

Location: Pan-India

Impact: Alcohol sales restricted

2. Anant Chaturdashi – 6 September 2025 (Saturday, Maharashtra Only)

Anant Chaturdashi marks the concluding day of Ganesh Utsav, when devotees perform Ganesh Visarjan, immersing Ganesh idols in rivers or seas. Maharashtra cities such as Mumbai and Pune witness massive processions, prompting the state government to enforce a dry day.

Entity recognition:

Event: Anant Chaturdashi / Ganesh Visarjan

Date: 6 September 2025

Location: Maharashtra

Impact: Alcohol sales are restricted in bars, restaurants, and liquor shops

Importance of Dry Days

Dry days matter for multiple reasons:

Compliance with state laws: Liquor sales violations can lead to fines or legal action. Event planning: Organizers must plan around dry days to avoid disruption. Cultural respect: Observing dry days during religious festivals showssocial responsibility.

State-Specific Observations

Eid-e-Milad: Observed nationwide as a dry day.

Anant Chaturdashi: Enforced only in Maharashtra due to Ganesh Visarjan celebrations.

Other states may observe local dry days depending on regional festivals or government notifications.

September 2025 Dry Days

Date Day Occasion Location 5 September Friday Eid-e-Milad All India 6 September Saturday Anant Chaturdashi Maharashtra Only

While September 2025 has only two dry days, Maharashtra experiences back-to-back restrictions, which could affect public events, bars, and restaurants. Compared to October, which features multiple dry days due to Navratri and Gandhi Jayanti, September is relatively relaxed.

Being aware of dry days in September 2025 helps residents, event planners, and hospitality services stay compliant and plan effectively. Mark September 5 for Eid-e-Milad and September 6 for Anant Chaturdashi (Maharashtra) to avoid last-minute disruptions in alcohol sales or social gatherings.

