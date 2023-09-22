Dussehra (Vijayadashmi) 2023: Date, Time, Tithi, Muhurat and Significance

Dussehra (Vijayadashmi) 2023: Dussehra, commonly known as Vijayadashmi, stands as one of the most revered and widely celebrated Hindu festivals, marked by unparalleled enthusiasm and devotion. In the year 2023, this auspicious occasion is set to grace us on Tuesday, October 24th. Its observance extends not only across India but also to neighboring countries, where Hinduism finds its roots. Dussehra is firmly entrenched in the tapestry of Hindu culture, taking place on the tenth day of the bright half of the Ashwin month in the Hindu lunar calendar. This typically corresponds to the Gregorian months of September or October.

The name "Dussehra" itself reveals the festival's essence. It is a fusion of two Sanskrit words, "Dus," meaning ten, and "Hara," which signifies defeat. This nomenclature bears witness to the central theme of the festival—the triumph of good over evil. It symbolizes the legendary victory of Lord Rama, the seventh incarnation of Lord Vishnu, over the formidable ten-headed demon king, Ravana. This epic battle, documented in the ancient Indian epic Ramayana, serves as a profound allegory for the vanquishing of darkness by divine light and virtue.

Beyond the narrative of Lord Rama, Dussehra also reveres the formidable Goddess Durga, who, according to Hindu mythology, defeated the menacing buffalo demon Mahishasura. The festival serves as a tribute to her valor and the divine feminine power that resides within the universe.

As we approach Dussehra 2023, it's imperative to note the significant timings and rituals that define this sacred day:

Dashami Tithi (Tenth Day): Commences on October 23, 2023, at 05:44 PM. This marks the beginning of the culmination of festivity.

Vijay Muhurata (Auspicious Time for Victory): Occurs on October 24, 2023, between 02:18 PM and 03:05 PM. This auspicious window is when devotees seek divine blessings for success and triumph.

Aparahna Puja Time (Afternoon Ritual): Takes place on October 24, 2023, spanning from 01:32 PM to 03:51 PM. This is a crucial period for performing various sacred rituals.

Dashami Tithi (Tenth Day): It culminates on October 24, 2023, at 12:00 PM, bringing the day to a close.

Dussehra is a multifaceted festival characterized not only by its rich mythology but also by a tapestry of rituals and pujas that pay homage to the divine. These include the Shami Puja, Aparajita Puja, and Seema Avalanghan, all of which hold profound significance in celebrating the victory of good over evil and the triumph of righteousness.

For a deeper exploration of the festival's significance and the diverse ways it is celebrated, we invite you to scroll down and immerse yourself in the vibrant tapestry of Dussehra's cultural and spiritual traditions.