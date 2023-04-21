Earth Day 2023: Everything you need to know about the Global event on April 22

Earth Day 2023 is a collective effort involving businesses, governments, and citizens, with everyone accountable for their part in this partnership for the planet. Our planet is incredible, but it requires our assistance to flourish. That's why, every April 22nd, over a billion people participate in Earth Day to safeguard it from issues like deforestation and pollution. By engaging in activities such as planting trees and cleaning up litter, we're creating a happier, healthier environment.

In 1970, the first Earth Day took place when a US senator from Wisconsin organized a national demonstration to raise awareness about environmental concerns. Across the country, rallies were held, and by year-end, the US government established the Environmental Protection Agency. By 1990, Earth Day was celebrated in more than 140 countries worldwide. You can safeguard and celebrate the planet simultaneously. Check out these Earth Day suggestions to assist in saving the planet throughout the year.