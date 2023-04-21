Earth Day 2023: Everything you need to know about the Global event on April 22

Earth Day 2023 is a collective effort involving businesses, governments, and citizens, with everyone accountable for their part in this partnership for the planet. Our planet is incredible, but it requires our assistance to flourish. That's why, every April 22nd, over a billion people participate in Earth Day to safeguard it from issues like deforestation and pollution. By engaging in activities such as planting trees and cleaning up litter, we're creating a happier, healthier environment.
In 1970, the first Earth Day took place when a US senator from Wisconsin organized a national demonstration to raise awareness about environmental concerns. Across the country, rallies were held, and by year-end, the US government established the Environmental Protection Agency. By 1990, Earth Day was celebrated in more than 140 countries worldwide. You can safeguard and celebrate the planet simultaneously. Check out these Earth Day suggestions to assist in saving the planet throughout the year.
Knowingly, unknowingly, we generate a staggering amount of garbage each year. In fact, the number of garbage trucks that could be filled could stretch halfway to the moon! Some items can take two months to decompose in a landfill. And plastic bottles can take over 450 years to break down! Instead of throwing things away, consider recycling or repurposing them. With a little creativity, items like plastic bottles could be transformed into flower planters. Another way to limit waste is to reduce the number of things you buy.
Each year, approximately 15 billion trees are cut down globally. Help offset this loss by planting a tree whenever you can. Trees absorb carbon dioxide and release oxygen, providing clean air for us to breathe. They also offer shelter and food for animals like squirrels and owls. Plus, depending on where trees are planted, their shade can reduce the need for air-conditioning during the hot summer months.
Electricity production relies on various sources, including fossil fuels like coal, oil, and natural gas, contributing to climate change. However, electricity can also come from renewable sources such as wind, water, and the sun. By conserving electrical energy and using only what you need, you can help reduce your carbon footprint. So, if you don't need that lamp on while the sun is out, turn it off!
Although water seems abundant, it is actually a limited resource and less than one percent of the Earth's water can be used by humans. Conserving water is crucial, and small steps like turning off the faucet while brushing your teeth or taking shorter showers can make a big difference. By saving water, you can help ensure enough for future generations.
Volunteering your time and energy is a great way to make a positive impact on the environment. With a parent's permission, consider volunteering to pick up trash in a nearby park, starting a collection drive for recyclable items, or organizing a screening of an environmentally-themed movie. By working with others and getting involved, you can make new friends while also making a difference.
Sharing your passion for the environment with friends and family is an excellent way to inspire others to make a change. Start the conversation by sharing some of the tips and tricks you've learned, or take on an outdoor challenge together. The more people who get involved, the more positive impact we can make on our planet.
Small actions can make a big difference. For instance, using a reusable bag instead of a plastic one can prevent the use of 600 plastic bags. Recycling just one can of soda saves enough energy to power a TV for three hours. Shutting down a computer when it's not in use can cut energy consumption by 85 percent. And walking a mile instead of driving can keep nearly one pound of pollution out of the air. Every little action counts, so let's all become Planet Heroes!