Eid Milad un Nabi 2025: 100+ Quotes, Wishes, Status & Shayari in English & Urdu

Eid Milad un Nabi, also called Mawlid al-Nabi, is one of the most cherished occasions in the Islamic calendar. It marks the birth of Prophet Muhammad (peace be upon him), who was sent as a mercy to the world. This day is celebrated with devotion, remembrance, and gratitude for the Prophet’s teachings that emphasize peace, compassion, humility, and service to humanity.

Across the globe, Muslims observe this occasion with prayers, gatherings, recitations of naats, and by sharing heartfelt wishes, inspirational quotes, and soulful shayari. It is not only a celebration but also a reminder to reflect upon the noble character and timeless guidance of the Prophet.

When is Milad un Nabi in 2025?

The festival of Eid Milad un Nabi is observed on the 12th of Rabi al-Awwal, the third month of the Islamic lunar calendar. In 2025, it will fall on4 September 2025, although the exact date may vary slightly depending on the sighting of the moon in different regions.

What is Milad un Nabi?

Milad un Nabi, also known as Eid-e-Milad, commemorates the birth anniversary of Prophet Muhammad (peace be upon him). For Muslims, it is a time to honor his life and message. The occasion is marked with prayers, religious gatherings, and sharing greetings with family and friends. The spirit of this sacred day lies in following the Prophet’s path of truth, kindness, and unity.

Milad un Nabi in 2025: Inspiring Milad un Nabi Quotes

The best among you are those who have the best manners. Kindness is a mark of faith, and whoever is not kind has no faith. The strongest among you is the one who controls his anger. Spread love everywhere you go, for that was the Sunnah of our Prophet. On this Milad un Nabi, let us follow the path of mercy and peace. The Prophet’s life is a guiding light for humanity. Honesty is the best policy; Prophet Muhammad (PBUH) lived by it. Forgiveness is a Sunnah, practice it this Eid Milad un Nabi. The Prophet came as a mercy for all mankind. Service to humanity is service to Allah. The believer is strong in faith yet gentle in heart The Prophet taught us that the best wealth is contentment. Speak only good, or remain silent. The Prophet’s legacy is mercy, justice, and truth. True strength lies in forgiveness, not revenge. The world is temporary, but good deeds are eternal. The Prophet guided us to honor our parents Your character is your true identity. Trust in Allah brings peace to the soul. Do not delay doing good, for tomorrow is never promised. The Prophet valued simplicity over luxury. The best gift you can give is kindness. The Prophet’s smile was a mercy to all. Every act of charity opens a door to paradise. Islam is built on mercy, compassion, and love. The Prophet’s words were soft, yet they moved mountains. Do not let pride enter your heart; it blinds the truth. The greatest wealth is faith and gratitude. To love the Prophet is to follow his Sunnah.

Milad un Nabi in 2025: Heartfelt Milad un Nabi Wishes

Milad un Nabi Mubarak. May the Prophet’s blessings bring peace to your life. Wishing you a joyful Eid-e-Milad filled with love and light. May Prophet Muhammad’s teachings guide you always. On this holy day, may Allah shower His blessings upon you. Celebrate the Prophet’s birthday with love and unity. May the blessings of this day bring light to your heart and home. Wishing you a sacred Eid-e-Milad filled with barakah. May your family be blessed with harmony and faith. Eid Milad Mubarak. Let peace guide your steps always. May your duas be answered on this blessed occasion. Wishing you joy, love, and prosperity this Eid Milad un Nabi. May the teachings of the Prophet illuminate your life. Milad Mubarak. May Allah shower endless blessings upon you. Celebrate this day with faith and gratitude. Wishing you strength to walk on the Prophet’s path. May the mercy of Allah be with you today and forever. Eid-e-Milad brings love, peace, and joy to your soul. On this holy day, may your heart shine with faith. Milad un Nabi Mubarak. Stay guided by the Sunnah. May you be surrounded by blessings of light and peace. Wishing you and your loved ones a joyful Eid-e-Milad. May Allah grant you wisdom and patience through this blessed day. Eid Milad Mubarak. Celebrate with prayers and love. Wishing you peace in this life and the next. May this Eid inspire you to follow the Prophet’s character

Milad un Nabi in 2025: Eid Milad un Nabi Status

Celebrating the light of our beloved Prophet. #MiladUnNabi Eid Milad Mubarak to all. Following the Sunnah is the best celebration. Prophet’s birthday, a day of love and peace. Remembering the mercy to mankind today. Celebrating the light of mercy on this sacred day. Prophet Muhammad’s message is peace for all. Faith, compassion, and love — that is Eid Milad. The Prophet’s birthday reminds us to live with kindness. Eid Milad Mubarak. A day of love and remembrance. Following Sunnah is the true celebration of today. This day is not just a memory; it is guidance for life. Celebrating the Messenger of mercy. The Prophet’s legacy shines brighter than any star. Milad un Nabi is a reminder of truth and light. Celebrating the one who brought peace to mankind. Eid Milad un Nabi — a day of blessings and barakah. Remembering the Prophet, our guiding light. A blessed Milad to all who love the Sunnah. Today we celebrate mercy, peace, and love. Milad un Nabi is more than a festival; it is a way of life. Blessed to be part of the Ummah of Muhammad (PBUH). Celebrating the eternal message of compassion. On this day, hearts unite in love for the Prophet. Eid Milad Mubarak. Let’s spread goodness everywhere.

Milad un Nabi in 2025: Eid Milad un Nabi Shayari

Chand se roshan chehra, Noor se bhari rooh,

Eid Milad un Nabi pe sabko ho khushi ki dhoop. Jashn-e-Milad ki aayi hai raat,

Mubarak ho sabko yeh barkaton wali baat. Rabi-ul-Awwal ka hai chand suhana,

Milad un Nabi ka hai paigham purana. Mubarak ho tumhe Eid-e-Milad,

Nabi ke noor se ho zindagi abaad. Darood ki roshni se mehka jahan,

Milad-e-Nabi se roshan har insaan. Nabi ke noor se hai roshan zameen,

Unki rehmat se hai gulzar har din. Milad ka paigham hai sirf mohabbat,

Na ho kisi se nafrat, na ho shikayat. Nabi ke zikr se mehka jahaan,

Har dil mein basaye Allah ka nishaan. Aayi hai khushbu Rabi-ul-Awwal ki,

Mehfil sajti hai Nabi ke pyaar ki. Jo sunnat pe chale wohi kamiyab hai,

Nabi ke raaste mein hi har sawaab hai. Jashn-e-Milad hai rehmaton ka samaa,

Dil se karo unke liye duaa. Nabi ka paigham hai insaaniyat,

Unki zindagi hai sabak aur rehmat. Noor se roshan hui zameen sari,

Milad ke din hai khushi har deewari. Nabi ka zikr hai rooh ka nasha,

Dil mein bhar deta hai sukoon ka aabshaar. Aaya hai Rabi-ul-Awwal ka chand,

Har taraf baras rahe barkat ke paigham. Nabi ke paigham ka hai rang sab pe chhaya,

Milad ke is jashn mein har dil muskaraaya. Barkat se bhar gaya hai aaj ka samaa,

Milad un Nabi Mubarak ho sabko dua. Nabi ke pyaar mein hai sukoon ka raaz,

Unka zikr karta hai dil ba-khud aawaz. Jashn-e-Milad mein roshan har sheher,

Noor se bhari hai duniya ki raahen. Nabi ke noor se sajti hai mehfil,

Unki rehmat se mehka har dil. Milad ka jashn hai mohabbat ka naya paigham,

Dil se nikle bas unke liye salaam. Nabi ke zikr se hai roshan zubaan,

Dil mein basa lo unka pyaar hameshaan. Milad ka jashn hai rehmat ki misaal,

Har dil mein jagao Nabi ka khayal. Nabi ki zindagi hai rehnuma sabki,

Unke paigham se hai roshan duniya ki gali. Milad ke din hai duaon ka samaa,

Sabko ho rehmat ka paigham ataa.

Milad un Nabi in 2025: Eid Milad un Nabi Mubarak Wishes in Urdu

عید میلاد النبی مبارک! اللہ کے نبی ﷺ کی سیرت آپ کی زندگی کو نور اور برکت سے بھر دے۔ اس مبارک دن پر دعا ہے کہ اللہ آپ کو صحت، خوشی اور ایمان کی دولت عطا فرمائے۔ عید میلاد النبی ﷺ کی خوشیاں آپ کے گھر میں سکون اور رحمت لے کر آئیں۔ نبی کریم ﷺ کے میلاد کے موقع پر دعا ہے کہ اللہ آپ کے دل کو ایمان اور محبت سے منور کر دے۔ اس مقدس دن پر اللہ تعالیٰ آپ کی تمام دعائیں قبول فرمائے۔ عید میلاد مبارک! حضور اکرم ﷺ کی سیرت پر چلنا ہماری سب سے بڑی کامیابی ہے۔ اس بابرکت موقع پر آپ اور آپ کے خاندان کو ڈھیروں خوشیاں اور رحمتیں حاصل ہوں۔ میلاد النبی ﷺ کے اس پرنور دن پر اللہ آپ کی زندگی کو آسانیوں سے بھر دے۔ عید میلاد النبی مبارک! اللہ تعالیٰ آپ کو دین اور دنیا میں کامیاب کرے۔ اللہ کے محبوب ﷺ کے میلاد کا یہ دن آپ کے لیے برکت، سکون اور خوشی لے کر آئے۔ اس دن کی روشنی آپ کے دل اور گھر کو ہمیشہ روشن رکھے۔ نبی ﷺ کی محبت آپ کے دل میں ہمیشہ زندہ رہے۔ عید میلاد النبی ﷺ کی خوشیاں آپ کی زندگی میں سکون اور اتحاد کا پیغام لے آئیں۔ اللہ کرے کہ یہ دن آپ کے لیے رحمت اور مغفرت کا ذریعہ بنے۔ حضور ﷺ کے میلاد کی خوشی میں اللہ آپ کو اپنی امان اور فضل سے نوازے۔

Milad un Nabi in 2025: Eid Milad un Nabi Wishes in English

In today’s digital age, English greetings allow Muslims to share the spirit of Milad un Nabi with a global audience. Some examples include:

Eid-e-Milad Mubarak. May peace and mercy fill your life.

On this Mawlid, may Allah guide us with light and love.

Wishing you endless blessings on this sacred occasion.

May the teachings of Prophet Muhammad inspire your life with truth and compassion.

Such greetings are perfect for WhatsApp, Instagram, and Facebook, helping spread love and devotion worldwide.

Eid Milad un Nabi is more than a commemoration; it is a reminder of the timeless teachings of Prophet Muhammad (peace be upon him). His life was an embodiment of kindness, humility, truth, and compassion. By sharing Milad un Nabi quotes, wishes, status updates, and Shayari, Muslims renew their love for the Prophet and spread his message of unity and peace.

This year, as we celebrate on 4 September 2025, let us pledge to walk in the footsteps of the Prophet and bring his teachings into our daily lives.

