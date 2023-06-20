Eid-ul-Adha 2023: Know all about Eid-ul-Adha or Bakra Eid

Eid-ul-Adha 2023: Eid-ul-Adha, also known as Bakra Eid, Bakrid, Eid-ul-Adha, Eid Qurban, or Qurban Bayarami, is the second major Islamic festival celebrated with equal enthusiasm and devotion. Often referred to as the Festival of Sacrifice, falls on the tenth day of the final month of the Islamic Lunar Calendar, Dhu-al-Hijjah. The specific date of the celebrations is determined by the sighting of the moon following the completion of the annual Holy Pilgrimage of Hajj. Hajj is an obligatory journey to Mecca for Muslims who meet certain criteria, making it one of the important Five Pillars of Islam.

In 2023, Eid-ul-Adha will be celebrated from Thursday, June 29, to June 30. The festival holds great significance for Muslims as it commemorates the willingness of Prophet Ibrahim to sacrifice his son as an act of obedience to God's command. It is a time of deep reflection, gratitude, and unity among the Muslim community.

The festivities of Eid-ul-Adha begin with the conclusion of the Hajj pilgrimage to Mecca, Saudi Arabia. Muslims gather in mosques or public spaces to perform Eid prayers, listen to sermons, and exchange greetings and gifts with family and friends. The prayers and sermons focus on the lessons and significance of Prophet Ibrahim's unwavering obedience and willingness to sacrifice.

One of the central rituals of Eid-ul-Adha is the act of Qurbani or sacrifice. Muslims who can afford it sacrifice an animal, typically a goat, sheep, cow, or camel, in remembrance of Prophet Ibrahim's devotion to Allah. The meat from the sacrificed animal is then shared among family, friends, and the less fortunate. A portion of the meat is reserved for oneself and immediate family, while the rest is distributed to those in need, fostering a spirit of generosity and compassion.

The celebrations of Eid-ul-Adha vary in duration, lasting between two and four days depending on the country. The festivities typically begin with the congregational Eid prayers, known as Eid Salaah, which are performed at the nearest mosque on the morning of Eid. Following the prayers, families come together to enjoy delicious feasts, exchange gifts, and spend quality time with loved ones.

Eid-ul-Adha is not only a religious occasion but also a time to strengthen familial and community bonds. Muslims embrace the values of compassion, empathy, and gratitude during this festival, extending their generosity beyond their immediate circles. Acts of charity and goodwill towards others, especially the less fortunate, are highly encouraged.

In addition to being a time for prayer and reflection, Eid-ul-Adha is also a public holiday in many countries. Schools, businesses, and government offices are closed to allow people to fully immerse themselves in the festivities and spend time with their families.

As the Islamic lunar calendar dictates the dates of Eid-ul-Adha, Muslims around the world eagerly anticipate the arrival of this auspicious occasion. It is a time of spiritual renewal, communal solidarity, and the celebration of faith. The festival of Eid-ul-Adha serves as a reminder of the importance of obedience, sacrifice, and generosity in the lives of Muslims and encourages unity and harmony among people of diverse backgrounds.

Whether it is through prayers, acts of charity, or spending time with loved ones, Eid-ul-Adha is a time to appreciate the blessings in life and share them with others. It is a time to reflect on the values of compassion, selflessness, and gratitude that lie at the heart of Islam.

Eid-ul-Adha holds a special place in the hearts of Muslims worldwide. The festival brings families and communities together, strengthening the bonds of love and kinship. It is a time when people put aside their differences and come together in celebration, emphasizing the importance of unity and harmony. The spirit of Eid-ul-Adha extends beyond the Muslim community, as the festival promotes interfaith dialogue and understanding. It provides an opportunity for people of different faiths and cultures to learn about Islamic traditions, fostering a sense of mutual respect and appreciation.