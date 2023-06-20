June Solstice: Celebrating the longest day of the year

June Solstice: Longest Day of the year in the Northern Hemisphere

The term "solstice" finds its roots in the Latin words "sol" meaning "Sun" and "sistere" meaning "to stand still." This name is apt as the solstices mark the moments when the subsolar point, the spot directly beneath the Sun on the Earth's surface, halts its north-south movement. During the December solstice, the subsolar point reaches its southernmost position, pauses briefly, and then begins its northward journey until it crosses the equator on the day of the March equinox. At the June solstice, the subsolar point reaches its northernmost point before embarking on its southern journey once again.

The apparent movement of the Sun across the sky gradually shifts in the months leading up to the June solstice. The position of sunrise and sunset creeps northward until it reaches its northernmost point on the day of the solstice. From that point onward, the Sun's daily path begins its gradual shift southward.

The June solstice brings us the longest day of the year in the Northern Hemisphere. Due to the Earth's axial tilt, the Northern Hemisphere leans toward the Sun during this time, resulting in an abundance of sunlight throughout the day. This tilt is most pronounced during the solstice, providing an extended period of daylight. The further away a location is from the equator, the more prominent this effect becomes. Tropical regions may experience slightly longer days of just over 12 hours, while the temperate zones enjoy significantly extended daylight. In the Arctic Circle, a unique phenomenon known as the Midnight Sun or polar day occurs, where the Sun remains above the horizon for the entire day, creating a surreal experience for those fortunate enough to witness it.