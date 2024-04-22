Explore the Complete List of 62 Countries Indians Can Visit Without a Visa

To enhance the travel experience for enthusiastic explorers, Indians now enjoy visa-free access to a remarkable 62 countries. This expanded list opens up exciting opportunities for globetrotters to immerse themselves in scenic landscapes, diverse cultures, and historical wonders without the burden of visa formalities.
Among these destinations are renowned countries across Europe, Southeast Asia, Africa, and the Caribbean, all recognizing the appeal of attracting Indian tourists. By offering hassle-free entry, these nations invite Indians to discover pristine beaches, iconic landmarks, and vibrant cultural hubs.
With an Indian passport, individuals can now explore 62 countries without the hassle of obtaining a visa, maintaining its 80th position on the Henley Passport Index. While India's overall ranking remains unchanged from the previous year, the significant increase in visa-free destinations—from 57 to 62—reflects a notable improvement.
Indians Gain Visa-Free Access to 62 Countries
Indians now have the opportunity to travel to 62 countries without the need for a visa. The Henley Passport Index, renowned as the premier interactive tool for ranking and evaluating passports globally, derives its rankings from data provided by the International Air Transport Association (IATA). This index serves as a key indicator of the global mobility landscape, showcasing the diplomatic influence and accessibility of passports worldwide.
In this year's rankings, six countries boast the most powerful passports: France, Germany, Italy, Japan, Singapore, and Spain. Citizens of these nations can journey to 194 countries without the requirement of a visa.
Conversely, Afghanistan occupies the lowest position, with its citizens enjoying visa-free access to just 28 countries. Syria and Iraq closely follow, offering access to only 29 and 31 visa-free destination countries, respectively. Pakistan's passport also did not perform well this year, granting access to just 34 countries.
This expansion of visa-free access opens up avenues for cultural exchange and exploration across diverse destinations.
1. Angola
2. Barbados
3. Cape Verde Islands
4. Comoro Islands
5. Gabon
6. Grenada
7. Guinea-Bissau
8. Haiti
9. Indonesia
10. Iran
11. Jamaica
12. Cook Islands
13. Djibouti
14. Dominica
15. Bhutan
16. Bolivia
17. British Virgin Islands
18. Burundi
19. Cambodia
20. El Salvador
21. Ethiopia
22. Fiji
23. Jordan
24. Kazakhstan
25. Kenya
26. Kiribati
27. Laos
28. Macao (SAR China)
29. Madagascar
30. Malaysia
31. Maldives
32. Marshall Islands
33. Mauritania
34. Mauritius
35. Micronesia
36. Montserrat
37. Mozambique
38. Myanmar
39. Nepal
40. Niue
41. Oman
42. Palau Islands
43. Qatar
44. Rwanda
45. Samoa
46. Senegal
47. Seychelles
48. Sierra Leone
49. Somalia
50. Sri Lanka
51. Saint Kitts and Nevis
52. St Lucia
53. St Vincent and the Grenadines
54. Tanzania
55. Thailand
56. Timor-Leste
57. Togo
58. Trinidad and Tobago
59. Tunisia
60. Tuvalu
61. Vanuatu
62. Zimbabwe
