Explore the Complete List of 62 Countries Indians Can Visit Without a Visa

To enhance the travel experience for enthusiastic explorers, Indians now enjoy visa-free access to a remarkable 62 countries. This expanded list opens up exciting opportunities for globetrotters to immerse themselves in scenic landscapes, diverse cultures, and historical wonders without the burden of visa formalities.

Among these destinations are renowned countries across Europe, Southeast Asia, Africa, and the Caribbean, all recognizing the appeal of attracting Indian tourists. By offering hassle-free entry, these nations invite Indians to discover pristine beaches, iconic landmarks, and vibrant cultural hubs.

With an Indian passport, individuals can now explore 62 countries without the hassle of obtaining a visa, maintaining its 80th position on the Henley Passport Index. While India's overall ranking remains unchanged from the previous year, the significant increase in visa-free destinations—from 57 to 62—reflects a notable improvement.



Indians Gain Visa-Free Access to 62 Countries

Indians now have the opportunity to travel to 62 countries without the need for a visa. The Henley Passport Index, renowned as the premier interactive tool for ranking and evaluating passports globally, derives its rankings from data provided by the International Air Transport Association (IATA). This index serves as a key indicator of the global mobility landscape, showcasing the diplomatic influence and accessibility of passports worldwide.

In this year's rankings, six countries boast the most powerful passports: France, Germany, Italy, Japan, Singapore, and Spain. Citizens of these nations can journey to 194 countries without the requirement of a visa.

Conversely, Afghanistan occupies the lowest position, with its citizens enjoying visa-free access to just 28 countries. Syria and Iraq closely follow, offering access to only 29 and 31 visa-free destination countries, respectively. Pakistan's passport also did not perform well this year, granting access to just 34 countries.



Here's a comprehensive list of 62 countries that Indian passport holders can visit without needing a visa

This expansion of visa-free access opens up avenues for cultural exchange and exploration across diverse destinations.

1. Angola

2. Barbados

3. Cape Verde Islands

4. Comoro Islands

5. Gabon

6. Grenada

7. Guinea-Bissau

8. Haiti

9. Indonesia

10. Iran

11. Jamaica

12. Cook Islands

13. Djibouti

14. Dominica

15. Bhutan

16. Bolivia

17. British Virgin Islands

18. Burundi

19. Cambodia

20. El Salvador

21. Ethiopia

22. Fiji

23. Jordan

24. Kazakhstan

25. Kenya

26. Kiribati

27. Laos

28. Macao (SAR China)

29. Madagascar

30. Malaysia

31. Maldives

32. Marshall Islands

33. Mauritania

34. Mauritius

35. Micronesia

36. Montserrat

37. Mozambique

38. Myanmar

39. Nepal

40. Niue

41. Oman

42. Palau Islands

43. Qatar

44. Rwanda

45. Samoa

46. Senegal

47. Seychelles

48. Sierra Leone

49. Somalia

50. Sri Lanka

51. Saint Kitts and Nevis

52. St Lucia

53. St Vincent and the Grenadines

54. Tanzania

55. Thailand

56. Timor-Leste

57. Togo

58. Trinidad and Tobago

59. Tunisia

60. Tuvalu

61. Vanuatu

62. Zimbabwe

