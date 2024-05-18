Farewell caption for Instagram

Seniors who are leaving an institution are always thrown a farewell party. A class younger than his hosts a goodbye celebration in his honor. There are conflicting feelings surrounding this occasion: delight and despair. Everyone remembers it.
We send our best wishes to the person we are bidding farewell to, or when they are leaving us, and that is what it means to get his best wishes.
1. Until we meet again.
2. Already missing you guys.
3. We only part to meet again.
4. It was a perfect evening, but tonight wasn’t it.
5. Don’t know where, don’t know when.
6. Things end, but memories last forever!
7. Thank you for being part of my journey.
8. But I know we’ll meet again, someday.
9. So long, and thanks for all the fish!
10. Life is a journey, not a destination.
11. Thanks to all my bros! See you soon!
12. Well, it was fun! See you next time!
13. Every new beginning comes from some other beginning’s end.
14. Farewell! God knows when we shall meet again.
15. Don’t cry because it’s over. Smile because it happened.
16. Moving on is simple; what it leaves behind is hard.
2. Wishing all my boys in the grade below good luck.
3. Looking forward to seeing you all at the 10-year reunion!
4. Can’t believe it’s already time to say goodbye…
5. There’s comfort in having a history with a place and its people.
6. Dear future self, always remember who helped you get where you are today.
7. Farewell, my friend. I wish we had spent more time together. Good luck and enjoy your journey.
8. Farewell, friend. I hope you achieve great things in life and your hard work pays off.
1. Bye, Felicia!
2. See you later, alligator.
3. But I know we’ll meet again, some sunny day.
4. Bye-bye, catch you on the flip side.
5. I’m going to miss you so much! Not.
6. Some people cause happiness wherever they go; others whenever they go.
7. So long to the friends I made and farewell to the ones I didn’t.
8. Farewell, friends, and my sweet coffee. May we meet again?
9. We will miss you, but not as much as when you grow up.
10. Don’t ever tell anyone anything. If you do, you start missing everybody.
“Don’t cry because it’s over. Smile because it happened.” – Dr. Seuss
“Goodbye always makes my throat hurt.” – Charlie Brown
“If you’re brave enough to say goodbye, life will reward you with a new hello.” – Paulo Coelho
“We laughed until we had to cry, we loved right down to our last goodbye, we were the best.” – St. Elmo’s Fire
“I never dreamed about success. I worked for it.” – Estee Lauder
“Great is the art of beginning, but greater is the art of ending.” – Henry Wadsworth Longfellow
“It’s sad, but sometimes moving on with the rest of your life, starts with goodbye.” – Carrie Underwood
“Never say goodbye, because saying goodbye means going away, and going away means forgetting.” – Peter Pan
“Saying goodbye doesn’t mean anything. It’s the time we spent together that matters, not how we left it.” – Trey Parker
“Don’t tell me the sky’s the limit when there are footprints on the moon.” – Paul Brandt