Free Entry for Women at Selected Locations on International Women's Day 2024

Undeterred by societal hurdles, women are shattering glass ceilings and emerging as a powerful force for change. This International Women's Day, we celebrate their triumphs across social, economic, cultural, and political spheres. But the fight for equality continues, and it demands collective action.

From marches and rallies to educational campaigns and policy discussions, a global movement is rising to empower women and dismantle gender barriers. This day serves as a powerful reminder of the ongoing struggle and a catalyst for further progress.

We trace the roots of International Women's Day back to 1908, when women in New York City bravely demanded better working conditions and voting rights. Their activism ignited a movement that culminated in Clara Zetkin's proposal for an international day of recognition in 1910.

This day is more than just a celebration; it's a call to action. Let us join hands and work towards a future where women can thrive and reach their full potential, free from discrimination and inequality.