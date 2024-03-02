Free Entry for Women at Selected Locations on International Women's Day 2024

Undeterred by societal hurdles, women are shattering glass ceilings and emerging as a powerful force for change. This International Women's Day, we celebrate their triumphs across social, economic, cultural, and political spheres. But the fight for equality continues, and it demands collective action.
From marches and rallies to educational campaigns and policy discussions, a global movement is rising to empower women and dismantle gender barriers. This day serves as a powerful reminder of the ongoing struggle and a catalyst for further progress.
We trace the roots of International Women's Day back to 1908, when women in New York City bravely demanded better working conditions and voting rights. Their activism ignited a movement that culminated in Clara Zetkin's proposal for an international day of recognition in 1910.
This day is more than just a celebration; it's a call to action. Let us join hands and work towards a future where women can thrive and reach their full potential, free from discrimination and inequality.
International Women's Day is a day to celebrate the achievements of women and call for gender equality. Many places around the world offer special events and discounts to commemorate this day. Here are some iconic landmarks in India that are offering free entry to women on International Women's Day 2024:
Red Fort, Delhi: This majestic 17th-century fort, a UNESCO World Heritage Site, served as the residence of Mughal emperors for nearly 200 years.
Taj Mahal, Agra: This world-famous white marble mausoleum is a symbol of love and devotion.
Qutab Minar, Delhi: One of the tallest brick minarets in the world, Qutab Minar is a stunning example of Indo-Islamic architecture.
These are just a few of the many places in India that are offering free entry to women on International Women's Day. It's a great opportunity to learn about history, culture, and art while celebrating the important role of women in society.
Initially observed on various dates by different countries, including March 19 in Austria, Denmark, Germany, and Switzerland, and February 23 in Russia, International Women's Day eventually settled on March 8 as the global celebration day. The United Nations officially recognized and began commemorating International Women's Day in 1975.
This year, the theme designated by UN Women is "Invest in Women: Accelerate Progress." Against a backdrop of geopolitical tensions, growing poverty, and the escalating impacts of climate change, empowering women is paramount. Through strategic investments in women, we can catalyze transformative change and expedite progress toward a healthier, safer, and more equitable world for all.
Simultaneously, the 2024 campaign theme for International Women's Day, dubbed "Inspire Inclusion," emphasizes celebrating diversity and empowerment. This theme highlights the critical role of inclusivity in achieving gender equality. It calls for concerted efforts to dismantle barriers, challenge stereotypes, and cultivate environments where every woman is valued and respected, regardless of background or identity.
March 8, International Women's Day, will witness a special initiative in India and abroad, granting women free entry to all centrally protected monuments, totaling 3,691 sites under the Archaeological Survey of India's safeguard. This initiative, launched by the Government of India's Ministry of Culture in 2019, underscores the nation's commitment to promoting gender equality and facilitating women's access to cultural heritage sites on this significant day.
What is the theme for the International women's day 2024?
Inspire Inclusion
What is the slogan for women's day 2024?
IWD: International Women's Day 2024 campaign theme is 'Inspire Inclusion'
Why is purple the Colour of International women's Day?
Purple signifies justice, dignity and being loyal to the cause
What is the full name of International women's Day?
International Women's Day