Gandhi Jayanti 2024: Famous Quotes By Mahatma Gandhi

Mahatma Gandhi, a pivotal figure in the history of India and the world, left behind a treasure trove of wisdom through his quotes. Known for his advocacy of non-violence and truth, Gandhi's words continue to inspire and motivate millions. In this blog, we’ve curated a collection of more than 80 quotes by Mahatma Gandhi, divided into three categories: Famous Quotes, Inspirational Quotes, and Motivational Quotes. Whether you're looking to reflect on his timeless wisdom or seek inspiration for your personal journey, these quotes will offer valuable insights into the principles that guided Gandhi's life and work.

"Be the change that you wish to see in the world."

"The best way to find yourself is to lose yourself in the service of others."

"An eye for an eye only ends up making the whole world blind."

"Live as if you were to die tomorrow. Learn as if you were to live forever."

"Happiness is when what you think, what you say, and what you do are in harmony."

"The weak can never forgive. Forgiveness is the attribute of the strong."

"In a gentle way, you can shake the world."

"The future depends on what you do today."

"Action expresses priorities."

"A man is but the product of his thoughts. What he thinks, he becomes."

"It is health that is real wealth and not pieces of gold and silver."

"You can chain me, you can torture me, you can even destroy this body, but you will never imprison my mind."

"Service which is rendered without joy helps neither the servant nor the served."

"To believe in something, and not to live it, is dishonest."

"There is more to life than increasing its speed."

"Freedom is not worth having if it does not include the freedom to make mistakes."

"Strength does not come from physical capacity. It comes from an indomitable will."

"The only tyrant I accept in this world is the still voice within."

"A person who is nice to you, but rude to the waiter, is not a nice person."

"You don’t have to be a hero to do great things. You can just be an ordinary person who gets involved."

"The greatest glory in living lies not in never falling, but in rising every time we fall."

"I do not want to be a teacher, I want to be a guide."

"The greatness of a nation and its moral progress can be judged by the way its animals are treated."

