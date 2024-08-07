Ganesh Chaturthi 2024: Date, History, Significance, and Festive Celebrations

Ganesh Chaturthi, also known as Vinayaka Chaturthi or Ganesh Utsav, is a prominent Hindu festival that celebrates the birth of Lord Ganesha. This 10-day festival begins on the Chaturthi tithi of Shukla Paksha and culminates with Ganesh Visarjan, where devotees immerse the idols of Lord Ganesha in water.

Ganesh Chaturthi 2024 Dates and Timings



This year, Ganesh Chaturthi will commence on September 7 and conclude on September 16. The auspicious Ganesh Puja muhurat begins at 11:01 a.m. and ends at 1:28 p.m. on September 7. The Chaturthi Tithi starts on September 6 at 12:39 p.m. and ends on September 7 at 1:43 p.m., according to Drik Panchang.

History and Significance of Ganesh Chaturthi



Lord Ganesha, revered as the deity of wisdom, knowledge, prosperity, and happiness, has an intriguing origin story. According to legend, Goddess Parvati created Ganesha from sandalwood paste to guard her while she bathed. When Lord Shiva tried to enter, Ganesha blocked his way, leading to a confrontation where Shiva beheaded Ganesha. To appease the grief-stricken Parvati, Shiva replaced Ganesha's head with that of an elephant, bringing him back to life.

Ganesh Chaturthi holds deep spiritual and cultural importance for Hindus. Devotees seek Lord Ganesha's blessings for wisdom, success, and good fortune before embarking on new ventures, exams, marriages, or employment.

Festive Celebrations Across India



The festival is celebrated with immense enthusiasm, especially in Maharashtra, Telangana, and Karnataka. Families bring idols of Ganpati Bappa into their homes for one-and-a-half to ten days. The festival reaches its peak during Ganesh Visarjan, where devotees immerse the idols in water with prayers for Ganesha's return next year. Processions with chants of "Ganapati Bappa Morya, Purchya Varshi Laukariya" mark the Visarjan.