All relationships are bestowed onto a person from birth; in other words, friendships are relationships that the individual chooses for himself. True friendship is impervious to color, caste, creed, high and low, rich and poor, and other forms of discrimination. Although it is commonly believed that friendships are formed between people of similar ages, it is untrue that friendships can form with anyone, at any age.

Group Photo Captions For Instagram

1. You guys are my human diary.

2. No man is a failure who has friends.

3. I get by with a little help from my friends.

4. Unexpected friendships are the best ones.

5. Only a true friend would be that truly honest.

6. Good Times + Crazy Friends = Great Memories!

7. Do you remember the times we had? Let’s bring it back.

8. Life was meant for good friends and good adventures!

9. The best kind of friendship is when someone believes in you.

10. Side by side or miles apart, real friends are always close to the heart.

11. Find your tribe. Love them hard.

12. Friends are the recipe to life.

13. Friends make life memorable.

14. One friend can change your whole life.

15. Happiness is a selfie with friends.

Friends Group Photo Captions

1. Best friends are meant to last forever.

2. Bestie time is the best time.

3. Let me tell you about my best friend.

4. Forever and always.

5. Enter as guests and leave as friends.

6. Keep calm and appreciate your friends.

7. Completely different but best friends.

8. True friendship is a plant of slow growth.

9. Best friends make good times better and hard times easier!

Squad Captions For Instagram

1. In the squad we trust.

2. Nobody really likes us... except for us.

3. We are more than friends... We’re a small gang.

4. I get by with a little help from my friends.

5. Choose people who choose you.

6. Life is better with friends.

7. You all make my heart smile.

8. Thank you for making me laugh.

9. Welcome... Enter as a guest and leave as friends.

10. No friendship is an accident.

11. When worst comes to worst, the squad comes first.

Short Group Photo Captions

1. You’re the owl I need.

2. These people raised me.

3. Friends make life colorful.

4. The ‘she’ to my ‘shenanigans.

5. Lucky and loved

6. In squad we trust.

7. We don’t sweat, we sparkle

8. Life is better with friends

9. Real men don’t take selfies

10. Forever and Always.

11. Before they kicked us out.

Funny Group Photo Captions

1. They hate us because they ain’t us.

2. Kind people are my kinda people.

3. We only roll with goddesses.

4. Real queens fix each other's crowns.

5. Nobody has to like us; we like us.

6. You can’t do epic shit with basic people.

7. You don’t need a king to be queen.

8. We are going to be really cool old ladies.

9. Being part of this group is so much fun, I love it.

10. I like you because you join in on my weirdness.