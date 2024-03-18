Guide to Char Dham Yatra Registration 2024

Starting February 20, 2024, both online and offline registration for the Char Dham Yatra will commence. Pilgrims can also opt for registration through the state tourism department's mobile app. While general darshans may involve a token system, online registration will be necessary for special prayers like rudrabhishek.
Last year, the daily registration limits were as follows: 16,000 for Badrinath, 13,000 for Kedarnath, 8,000 for Gangotri, and 5,000 for Yamunotri.
you can register for Char Dham online without the need to wait in long queues, as the biometric facility is available online. Simply visit the registration and follow the steps provided.
Click on the link -
Modes of Char Dham Registration in 2023:
Online through the official Web Portal
Mobile Application (Download the App)
Physically at designated locations using kiosks or handheld devices manned by trained personnel (Yatri Mitra).
Mode of Verification:
Verification is done physically only at the shrine being visited, through scanning the "QR Code" on the allotted wristbands, in the mobile app, or by presenting the downloaded "Yatra Registration Letter."
Tourist Registration and Verification Process:
Registration: (Self / Self and Family / Tour Operator)
Generation of Yatra Registration Letter with QR code
Verification at the Dhams
Step-by-Step Guide to Char Dham Online Registration:
Step 1:
Step 2: Familiarize yourself with Char Dham information and the Tourist Registration and Verification Process.
Step 3: Click on Login/Register:
- Choose registration type: Individual (Self), Family (Self and Family), or Tour Operator.
Step 4: For new account creation:
- Enter Full Name and Mobile No., Select Tour Operator/Individual/Family, Create Password, and Confirm Password, then click "Sign Up."
Step 5: For returning users:
- Sign In with Mobile Number, Password, and Captcha.
Step 6: Upon signing in, access your Dashboard displaying your name.
Step 7: Create or manage your tour by clicking "Create/Manage Tour Info."
Step 8: Click Add New Tour.
Step 9: Fill in Tour Type, Tour Name, Tour Duration (Entering & Leaving dates in Uttarakhand), No. of Tourists, and Specific Tour Dates.
Step 10: Save your tour details.
Step 11: View your created tour.
Step 12: Add pilgrims under the tour by clicking "Add Pilgrim."
Step 13: Complete the Tourist Registration form with required details.
Step 14: Provide Full Name, Age, Gender, Email, Mobile number (to carry during yatra), Residential Address, Emergency Contact details, Mode of Travel, Driver’s Name, Vehicle Number, Passport Photo, and Identity proof.
Step 15: Save & Next to add more tourists or Finish to complete registration.
Step 16: Download the Yatra Registration Letter displaying a unique QR code for each pilgrim.
Step 17: Keep the Yatra Registration Letter or receive an SMS during the Uttarakhand tour.
Step 18: Show the Yatra Registration Letter or SMS to Yatrimitra for verification before check-in.
Step 19: Pilgrims receive a Yatri Certificate after verification at Char Dham.
Step 20: For assistance during the Uttarakhand journey, register at registrationandtouristcare.uk.gov.in or download the Mobile App – Tourist Care Uttarakhand from the Google Play Store or App Store.
Physical Char Dham Registration Points in Uttarakhand:
Rahi Hotel, Haridwar
Haridwar Railway Station
Pahkhi, Chamoli
Badrinath
Hemkund Sahib
Govindghat
Joshimath
RTO, Dehradun
ISBT, Rishikesh
Sonprayag
Kedarnath
Phatta
Gaurikund
Hina, Uttarkashi
Jankichatti
Gangotri
Yamunotri
Dobatta, Barkot
Tourist Helpline Numbers (7 am to 9 pm):
0135 - 2559898, 2552627
0135 - 3520100
Toll-Free Number: 1364 | For Other States: 0 135 1364
Emergency Helpline Numbers for Char Dham Yatra (24x7):
Police Department: 112
Fire Brigade: 101
Ambulance: 108
Women Helpline: 1090
Tourism Helpline/Yatra Control Room: 0135-2559898
Tourist Information Service: 1364