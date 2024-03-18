Guide to Char Dham Yatra Registration 2024

Starting February 20, 2024, both online and offline registration for the Char Dham Yatra will commence. Pilgrims can also opt for registration through the state tourism department's mobile app. While general darshans may involve a token system, online registration will be necessary for special prayers like rudrabhishek.

Last year, the daily registration limits were as follows: 16,000 for Badrinath, 13,000 for Kedarnath, 8,000 for Gangotri, and 5,000 for Yamunotri.