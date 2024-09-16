Guwahati’s “The Catering Room” Takes Home Best East Caterer Award at FCIC 2024

Chinmoy Talukdar and Gitima Bhattacharya, co-owners of "The Catering Room," a renowned catering company based in Guwahati, have been honored with the prestigious "Best Caterer of the Year (East)" award at the Food Connoisseurs India Awards - National Edition 2024.

The award, presented by Industry Live, recognizes their exceptional contributions to luxury catering, including weddings, corporate events, and destination celebrations.