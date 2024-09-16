Guwahati’s “The Catering Room” Takes Home Best East Caterer Award at FCIC 2024

Chinmoy Talukdar and Gitima Bhattacharya, co-owners of "The Catering Room," a renowned catering company based in Guwahati, have been honored with the prestigious "Best Caterer of the Year (East)" award at the Food Connoisseurs India Awards - National Edition 2024.
The award, presented by Industry Live, recognizes their exceptional contributions to luxury catering, including weddings, corporate events, and destination celebrations.
In an exclusive conversation with Pratidin Time, Chinmoy Talukdar expressed his enthusiasm: “We are extremely happy to be awarded as the Best Caterer of the Year in the eastern zone. This was confirmed by Food Connoisseurs India Convention (FCIC), an initiative by Industry Live. The selection process began with our registration in July, followed by the submission of our documents, including photos and videos of our catering works. We also answered a detailed questionnaire about our methodology. After a month-long survey, the winners were selected. This pan-India event awarded the Best Caterer of North, South, East, and West.”
The award ceremony took place at The Leela Ambience Convention Hotel in New Delhi, where the accolade was conferred by renowned culinary figures, including Chef Kunal Kapur, Celebrity Chef and Judge of MasterChef India; Chef Manjeet Gill, President of the Indian Federation of Culinary Associations (IFCA) and Managing Director of Eco Green Hospitality Pvt. Ltd.; and Mr. Kazem Samandari, Executive Chairman of L’Opera.
About Food Connoisseurs India Awards - National Edition 2024
The Food Connoisseurs India Awards is a significant event in the country’s thriving F&B market, which is projected to reach $504.92 billion by 2027. This growth is fueled by a young, tech-savvy population, urbanization, and a rising health consciousness. Current trends include healthy snacking, plant-based alternatives, and low-sugar options, with a focus on sustainability and ethical sourcing.
The Food Connoisseurs India Convention, organized by Industry Live, is an annual event that gathers industry leaders, chefs, and food enthusiasts to discuss the dynamic F&B market. This year’s convention highlighted the potential for innovation in the HoReCa segment and celebrated the achievements of the sector. Over the past five editions, the convention has seen participation from over 10,000 attendees and presented more than 800 awards to industry achievers.
Chinmoy Talukdar and Gitima Bhattacharya's recognition underscores their dedication to providing 5-star fine-dining experiences on a large scale and positions "The Catering Room" as a leading name in the catering industry.