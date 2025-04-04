Hanuman Jayanti 2025: Date, Timings, Rituals, Mantra, Bhog, Aarti & More

Hanuman Jayanti is a significant Hindu festival dedicated to Lord Hanuman, the epitome of strength, devotion, and selfless service. Celebrated with great fervor across India, this auspicious occasion marks the birth anniversary of Bajrangbali. Devotees observe fasts, visit temples, chant Hanuman Chalisa, and offer special prayers to seek his blessings.
When is Hanuman Jayanti 2025?
In 2025, Hanuman Jayanti will be celebrated on Saturday, April 12. This festival gains even more significance when it falls on a Tuesday or Saturday, as these days are dedicated to Lord Hanuman. On this day, devotees gather in temples, participate in bhajans, and conduct special pujas to honor the mighty Vanara warrior.
Hanuman Jayanti 2025 Puja Timings
For those observing the festival, the auspicious timings are as follows:
-
Purnima Tithi Begins: 03:21 AM on April 12, 2025
-
Purnima Tithi Ends: 05:51 AM on April 13, 2025
Significance of Hanuman Jayanti
Hanuman Jayanti symbolizes strength, devotion, and perseverance. Lord Hanuman, the son of Mata Anjana and Kesari, is also known as Pawan Putra, as he is believed to be the son of the Wind God. He is one of the Ashta Chiranjeevi, the eight immortals in Hindu mythology. Worshippers believe that seeking Hanuman Ji’s blessings helps overcome obstacles, removes fear, and protects against negative energies.
Hanuman Jayanti Bhog: Special Offerings
Offering prasad to Lord Hanuman is an essential part of the celebrations. Some of the popular bhog items include:
-
Boondi Ladoo (Motichoor Ladoo): The most preferred offering to Hanuman Ji.
-
Jaggery and Roasted Gram: A simple yet significant offering.
-
Fruits and Tulsi Leaves: Considered sacred and used in prayers.
Hanuman Jayanti Celebrations Across India
Hanuman Jayanti is observed in different ways across various states in India:
-
Andhra Pradesh & Telangana: Celebrations last for 41 days, starting from Chaitra Purnima and ending on the tenth day of Krishna Paksha in Vaishakha month.
-
Tamil Nadu: Known as Hanumath Jayanthi, it is observed on Margashirsha Amavasya (December or January in the Gregorian calendar).
-
Karnataka: Observed on Shukla Paksha Trayodashi during the Margashirsha month, popularly known as Hanuman Vratam.
Hanuman Jayanti 2025 Rituals
Observing Hanuman Jayanti involves various customs and traditions that devotees follow with great enthusiasm:
-
Early Morning Rituals: Devotees wake up before sunrise, take a holy bath, and wear red or yellow clothes.
-
Hanuman Idol Abhishek: The idol of Hanuman Ji is bathed in Ganga water and wiped with a clean cloth.
-
Applying Sindoor & Jasmine Oil: A mixture of vermillion and jasmine oil is applied to Hanuman Ji as a gesture of devotion.
-
Offering Chola: A sacred cloth known as ‘chola’ is draped over the deity.
-
Reciting Hanuman Chalisa: Devotees chant Hanuman Chalisa multiple times to seek blessings.
-
Lighting Lamps & Offering Bhog: A jasmine oil lamp is lit, and offerings like jaggery, roasted gram, and boondi laddoos are made.
-
Charity & Donations: After the aarti, devotees donate food, clothes, and money to the needy.
Hanuman Jayanti Mantra & Aarti
Reciting Hanuman mantras and performing aarti is an essential part of the celebration. The most popular mantra recited on this day is:
Hanuman Jayanti 2025 Mantra:
"ॐ हं हनुमते नमः" or "Om Hanumate Namah"
Lyrics of Hanuman Aarti (Doha):
Laal Deh Laali lase, Aru Dhari Laal Langoor
Vajr Deh Danav Dalan, Jai Jai Jai kapi Sur
Lyrics of Hanuman Aarti 2025:
Aarti Ke Jai Hanuman Lalaki
Dusht dalan Raghunath kalaki
Jaakay bal say giriwar kaapay
Roog doosh jakay nikat na jhankay
Anjani putra maha balli daayi
Santan kay prabhu sada sahaye
Happy Hanuman Jayanti 2025 Wishes
-
May Lord Hanuman bless you with strength, wisdom, and courage to overcome all obstacles in life. Wishing you a joyous and blessed Hanuman Jayanti 2025.
-
On this sacred occasion of Hanuman Jayanti, may Bajrangbali protect you and fill your life with happiness and success. Jai Hanuman.
-
Let us celebrate the birth of Lord Hanuman with devotion and gratitude. May his divine presence bless you with prosperity and peace. Happy Hanuman Jayanti.
-
May the blessings of Pavanputra Hanuman be with you always, giving you the strength to face every challenge with courage. Wishing you a blessed Hanuman Jayanti.
-
On this Hanuman Jayanti, may you be blessed with unwavering faith, devotion, and the power to achieve all that you desire. Jai Bajrangbali.
Hanuman Jayanti 2025 is a festival that unites devotees in prayer and celebration. Through fasting, temple visits, chanting mantras, and charitable acts, this festival serves as a reminder of Lord Hanuman’s virtues of strength, devotion, and selflessness. Mark your calendar for April 12, 2025, and immerse yourself in the divine celebrations of Hanuman Jayanti to seek the blessings of Bajrangbali.