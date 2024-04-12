Happy Baisakhi 2024: Wishes, messages, WhatsApp & Facebook Status and quotes

Baisakhi, also known as Vaishakhi or Basoa, is a harvest festival celebrated on the first day of the Vaisakh month. Typically falling on April 13 or 14 in the Gregorian calendar, it marks the onset of the spring harvest season and the commencement of the new solar year. Celebrated primarily in North India, especially in the regions of Punjab and Haryana, Baisakhi holds great significance as an auspicious occasion symbolizing hope and positivity.

Baisakhi 2024: Wishes & Messages

1. May Waheguru bless you with growth, health, and tranquility on this festival of harvest. Enjoy your Baisakhi!

2. Warmest greetings to you and your family on this wonderful occasion of Baisakhi. May it mark the start of a prosperous year ahead. Best wishes for Baisakhi!

3. May your life be filled with joy, serenity, and prosperity this Baisakhi and in the years to come. Happy Baisakhi to you and your family!

4. Wishing you the best blessings, love, and joy from Waheguru. May this festival bring you personal progress and fulfillment. Congratulations on Baisakhi!

5. May this celebration of Baisakhi bring you luck, success, and pleasure in all your endeavors! Wishing you a happy springtime. Best wishes on Baisakhi.

6. On this auspicious occasion, may you experience all the joy in the world and find yourself in the happiest place possible. Happy Baisakhi to you and your loved ones.

7. Let's dance and have fun on this wonderful day of celebration. May joy spread all around you. Wishing you a happy and prosperous Baisakhi!

8. Best wishes for a happy Baisakhi to you and your family. May you enjoy the delight of the fresh harvest and let it lift your spirits. Enjoy your Baisakhi!

Baisakhi 2024: WhatsApp & Facebook Status

1. "Nachle gaale humare saath, ayi hai Baisakhi khushiyon ke saath, masti mein jhoom aur kheer-poori kha, aur na kar tu duniya ki parwa. Baisakhi Mubarak Ho."

2. "Let's pray for a year full of harmony, joy, and positivity on this Baisakhi. God's blessings be with you in the upcoming season. Enjoy your Baisakhi."

3. "May this Baisakhi offer you fresh possibilities, new hope, and new blessings. Cheers to Baisakhi!"

4. "Happy Baisakhi to you and your loved ones. May Waheguru's blessings keep you safe."

5. "I wish you and your family happiness, peace, and success on this wonderful day of Baisakhi. Cheers to Baisakhi!"

6. "May Waheguru's heavenly light bring you joy and happiness throughout your life. I'd want to wish you and your loved ones a happy Baisakhi."

7. "I'm sending you my best wishes for Baisakhi. I wish you all the success, joy, and love in the world."

8. "May this Baisakhi bring you a fresh sense of optimism and hope. I wish you and your family a happy Baisakhi."

9. "I'm wishing you a joyous, loving, and humorous Baisakhi."

Baisakhi 2024: Famous Quotes

1. "By the Grace of God, I am cured of the disease of egotism, and Death no longer terrifies me." - Guru Arjan Dev

2. “Your Mercy is my social status.” - Guru Nanak, Sri Guru Granth Sahib

3. "Don't create enmity with anyone as God is within everyone." - Guru Arjan Dev

4. “Even kings and emperors, with mountains of property and oceans of wealth - these are not even equal to an ant, who does not forget God.” - Guru Nanak, Sri Guru Granth Sahib

5. "The Lord of man and beast is working in all; His presence is scattered everywhere; There is none else to be seen." - Guru Arjan Dev

6. “Speak only that which will bring you honour.” - Guru Nanak, Sri Guru Granth Sahib

7. "By forgetting the Supreme Lord, all the ailments cling to the man." - Guru Arjan Dev

8. “Death would not be called bad, O people, if one knew how to truly die.” - Guru Nanak

9. “Dwell in peace in the home of your own being, and the Messenger of Death will not be able to touch you.” - Guru Nanak

10. “He who has no faith in himself can never have faith in God.” - Guru Nanak, Sri Guru Granth Sahib

The day is celebrated by lighting fireworks, buying new clothing, gathering with loved ones, visiting Gurudwaras, taking part in langars and nagar kirtans, making Kadha Prasad, and other religious and spiritual activities.