Happy Bohag Bihu 2023: 50+ Rongali Bihu Wishes to send to your friends, colleagues, and loved ones

May the spirit of Rongali Bihu bring you joy and happiness.

Let the sound of the dhol and pepa fill your heart with the warmth of this festive season.

May this Rongali Bihu be a new beginning of success, happiness, and prosperity for you.

May the blessings of Bihu bring peace and harmony to your family and loved ones.

Wishing you a Bihu full of love, laughter, and merriment.

May the colors and joy of Rongali Bihu fill your life with happiness and success.

May the aroma of pitha and jolpan fill your home with the essence of Rongali Bihu.

Let the melody of Bihu songs bring cheerfulness and excitement to your life.

May the happiness and prosperity of Rongali Bihu stay with you throughout the year.

Let the rhythm of Bihu dance rejuvenate your spirit and fill your heart with enthusiasm.

May this Rongali Bihu be the beginning of new friendships and stronger bonds.

May the blessings of the Almighty bring you success and prosperity in all your endeavors.

Wishing you a Rongali Bihu filled with the sweetness of til pitha and coconut laddoos.

May the purity of Assamese culture and traditions inspire you to be a better person.