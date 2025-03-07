Happy Women's Day 2025: Women’s Day Wishes, Quotes, Greetings & WhatsApp Messages

International Women’s Day is a special occasion to honor and appreciate the remarkable contributions of women in every aspect of life. Whether it’s your mother, sister, wife, friend, colleague, or any woman who inspires you, sending a heartfelt message can make their day even more special. Below is a collection of 100+ wishes, quotes, greetings, and WhatsApp messages to celebrate the strength, resilience, and beauty of women around the world.
Women’s Day 2025 Wishes, Quotes, Greetings & WhatsApp Messages, wishes to sisters, friends, colleagues to Celebrate Womanhood
Heartfelt Women’s Day Wishes
- Happy Women’s Day! May you continue to shine and inspire the world.
- Wishing you a day filled with love, happiness, and success. Happy Women’s Day!
- May you always be as strong and inspiring as you are today. Happy Women’s Day!
- You are a source of strength and inspiration. Wishing you all the happiness in the world.
- Cheers to all the women who make the world a better place! Happy Women’s Day!
- Your kindness, strength, and resilience make the world shine brighter. Happy Women’s Day!
- Every day is your day, but today is extra special. Wishing you a wonderful Women’s Day!
- You are powerful, intelligent, and fearless. Never forget that! Happy Women’s Day!
- To all the incredible women out there, may you be celebrated today and always.
- Keep being the wonderful person you are. Happy Women’s Day!
Women’s Day Wishes for Sister
- 1. Happy Women’s Day, dear sister! You are my source of strength and inspiration. Keep shining!
- 2. Wishing you all the happiness and success in the world. You deserve it all. Happy Women’s Day!
- 3. To my strong and wonderful sister, may your dreams always take flight. Happy Women’s Day!
- 4. You inspire me every day with your determination and kindness. Happy Women’s Day!
- 5. Having a sister like you is a blessing. Keep being amazing! Happy Women’s Day!
Inspirational Women’s Day Quotes
- “A strong woman looks a challenge in the eye and gives it a wink.” – Gina Carey
- “The future belongs to those who believe in the beauty of their dreams.” – Eleanor Roosevelt
- “Women are the real architects of society.” – Harriet Beecher Stowe
- “A woman is like a tea bag; you never know how strong she is until she gets in hot water.” – Eleanor Roosevelt
- “There is no limit to what we, as women, can accomplish.” – Michelle Obama
- “Strong women don’t have attitudes, they have standards and boundaries.” – Unknown
- “A woman with a voice is, by definition, a strong woman.” – Melinda Gates
- “Women hold up half the sky.” – Chinese Proverb
- “Empowered women empower the world.” – Unknown
- “You were given this life because you are strong enough to live it.” – Unknown
Women’s Day Wishes for Colleagues
- Wishing you a Happy Women’s Day! Your dedication and hard work inspire us all.
- May you continue to break barriers and achieve greatness. Happy Women’s Day!
- Happy Women’s Day to an amazing colleague! Your efforts and positivity make the workplace better.
- Keep shining and inspiring. Wishing you success and happiness this Women’s Day!
- Working with you is a pleasure. Wishing you a very Happy Women’s Day!
Happy Women’s Day Greetings
- Wishing you happiness and success in all that you do. Happy Women’s Day!
- You inspire, you lead, and you make a difference. Cheers to you on Women’s Day!
- On this Women’s Day, let’s celebrate the strength and beauty of womanhood.
- May your courage, confidence, and kindness always shine. Happy Women’s Day!
- Here’s to strong women—may we know them, may we be them, may we raise them!
- A big salute to all the women who make the world a better place!
- May your day be filled with love, joy, and appreciation. Happy Women’s Day!
- Keep being the fearless and strong woman you are. Happy Women’s Day!
- Your strength, patience, and determination inspire us all. Enjoy your day!
- Celebrating the wonderful woman you are today and always!
Women’s Day Wishes for Friend
- Happy Women’s Day to a wonderful friend! Your kindness and strength make the world a better place.
- You are more than a friend; you are an inspiration. Wishing you a fantastic Women’s Day!
- Cheers to your strength, beauty, and heart of gold. Happy Women’s Day, bestie!
- May this Women’s Day bring you endless happiness and success. Keep shining!
- You are an epitome of grace and courage. Stay the amazing person you are. Happy Women’s Day!
Women’s Day WhatsApp Messages
- Happy Women’s Day! Thank you for making the world brighter with your presence.
- To all the incredible women, may you always be fierce and unstoppable!
- Today is dedicated to the most powerful beings on earth—women! Celebrate yourself!
- Women are the backbone of any society. Let’s cherish and respect them always!
- Be bold, be courageous, and never stop believing in yourself. Happy Women’s Day!
- You are loved, appreciated, and respected. Wishing you a fantastic Women’s Day!
- A woman is a symbol of love, care, and selflessness. Happy Women’s Day!
- Women like you make the world a better place. Stay strong and shine on!
- Let’s celebrate the achievements and contributions of women across the globe!
- Never stop dreaming, achieving, and inspiring. Wishing you a great Women’s Day!
Women’s Day Wishes for Mother
- Happy Women’s Day, Mom! You are my first teacher, best friend, and biggest cheerleader. Love you!
- You are the most incredible woman I know. Thank you for everything, Mom. Happy Women’s Day!
- Your love and sacrifices make my world brighter. Wishing you a joyful Women’s Day!
- You are the heart of our family, and I am so lucky to have you. Happy Women’s Day, Mom!
- Mom, you are my superhero without a cape. Happy Women’s Day to my biggest inspiration!
Women’s Day More Heartwarming Messages
- Women make the world a more beautiful place. Keep shining!
- Happy Women’s Day to the women who never stop believing in themselves.
- To the woman who can do it all—you inspire me every day.
- You are an epitome of strength and grace. Keep being amazing!
- Women like you deserve all the happiness in the world.
- Celebrate the power and beauty of womanhood today and always!
- A world without women is incomplete. Happy Women’s Day!
- Women are the real superheroes of our lives!
- Never let anyone dull your sparkle. You are special and powerful.
- Happy Women’s Day to the queens who rule our hearts and minds!
Women’s Day Wishes for Wife
- Happy Women’s Day, my love! You make my life beautiful with your presence and love.
- To the most amazing wife, Happy Women’s Day! Thank you for being my partner and my biggest supporter.
- Every day with you is special. You are my strength and happiness. Happy Women’s Day, sweetheart!
- Wishing my incredible wife a Happy Women’s Day! You are my everything!
- Your love, care, and dedication inspire me. I am lucky to have you. Happy Women’s Day!
Women’s Day Short Messages
- Cheers to strong, fearless women
- Shine on, beautiful soul
- You inspire, you empower
- Keep slaying, queen
- Strong women, strong world
- Dream big, achieve bigger
- Here’s to you, unstoppable one
- Women make the world brighter
- Keep rising, keep shining
- Because you’re worth it
Women’s Day one-Word Instagram Captions
- Fearless
- Empowered
- Queen
- Unstoppable
- Fierce
- Inspiring
- Resilient
- Slayer
- Bossbabe
- Warrior
Women’s Day is a wonderful opportunity to recognize and appreciate the women who bring positivity and strength to our lives. Whether it’s a heartfelt message, an inspiring quote, or a simple WhatsApp greeting, a small gesture of appreciation can go a long way. Let’s celebrate womanhood and empower each other every day!
FAQ
1. How many central government schemes are there?
- Schemes that the central government fully funds are referred to as "central sector schemes" (CS). In contrast, schemes mainly funded by the center and implemented by the states are "centrally sponsored schemes" (CSS). In the 2022 Union budget of India, there are 740 central sector (CS) schemes.
2. What is the subhadra yojana scheme?
- Subhadra Yojana, an ambitious women welfare scheme of the BJP government, was launched by Prime Minister Narendra Modi on his birthday, 17 September, 2024.The scheme is designed to provide eligible women aged 21 to 60 years with Rs 50,000 over five years, from 2024-25 to 2028-29.
3. What is the PM women empowerment scheme?
- Beti Bachao Beti Padhao(BBBP) : Beti Bachao Beti Padhao(BBBP) Scheme was launched on 22nd January 2015 with an aim to address declining Child Sex Ratio (CSR) and related issues of empowerment of girls and women over a life cycle continuum.
ALSO READ: