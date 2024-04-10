Heartfelt Telugu New Year Wishes, Messages, Greetings, and WhatsApp Status to Share with Loved Ones: Ugadi 2024

Derived from Sanskrit, the term "Yugadi" combines "Yuga," meaning age, and "Adi," signifying beginning. According to the regional calendar, the Telugu New Year falls on April 9 this year. Concurrently, the people of Maharashtra will also celebrate the Marathi New Year on the same day.
As we embrace 'Yug Adi' (Ugadi), marking the dawn of a new year, let's step into it with renewed hope. Wishing you and your family a blessed Ugadi filled with auspicious beginnings.
May the blessings of the Lord shower upon you, granting good health, wealth, peace, and prosperity throughout the year. Happy Ugadi 2024!
Sending warm wishes to you and your loved ones on this auspicious occasion of Ugadi. May the divine blessings enrich your lives abundantly. Happy Ugadi!
Praying for a New Year adorned with sweetness and happiness for you, your family, and everyone around the globe. Happy Ugadi 2024!
May this Ugadi bring joy and harmony into your life. Wishing you and your family a joyous and prosperous Ugadi celebration!
As we celebrate Ugadi, I extend heartfelt greetings to you and your loved ones. May the year ahead be blessed with happiness and success. Happy Ugadi!
May this New Year commence with blessings and positivity, leading you towards a fulfilling journey ahead. Happy Ugadi!
Ugadi marks the beginning of hope and happiness. Let's cherish this occasion and create beautiful memories together.
May your wishes come true and your dreams be fulfilled in this New Year. May you be blessed with abundance and prosperity. Happy Ugadi!
Celebrate Ugadi 2024 with the best wishes, messages, and greetings to share with your loved ones on this auspicious Yugadi festival.
Brighter love, happier association, and lots of love are what I have prayed for this Ugadi… Wishing you a very warm Ugadi.
May you be showered with the choicest blessings of Almighty on the occasion of Ugadi and may you have the best year ahead full of success and great fortune.
May God bless you with all that you have dreamt of. May you be blessed with his choicest blessings. Happy Ugadi 2024!
May the bright colors of Ugadi bless you with high spirits and new goals and give you all the strength to make them a reality…. Happy Ugadi 2024.
Ugadi is a symbolic festival that pronounces life as neither completely sour nor completely sweet. Wishing you a Happy Ugadi 2024!
Here's to a Fresh Start and an Exciting Year Ahead. May You and Your Family Enjoy a Happy Ugadi.
May this Ugadi mark the beginning of a new chapter filled with positivity and success for you. Happy Ugadi!
There is nothing impossible in this world once you have decided that you want to achieve something…. Wishing you a very Happy Ugadi.
Long live the tradition of Hindu culture, and as the generations have passed by, Hindu culture is getting stronger and stronger. Let's keep it up. Best Wishes for Ugadi.
On this auspicious occasion of Ugadi, may your dreams blossom and your goals be fulfilled. Happy Ugadi!
May this Ugadi fill your life with happiness, prosperity, and success. Happy Ugadi!
May the sunlight of Ugadi dispel the darkness of the past and illuminate the path to a brighter future.
May the flavor of raw mangoes, raw neem, and jaggery remove all bitterness and add sweet flavors to your life. Happy Ugadi!
Sending you lots of smiles on Ugadi… Sending you lots of enjoyment and celebrations on Ugadi… Sending you best wishes on Ugadi.
May the occasion of Ugadi bring along more smiles and more happiness to all of you…. Sending my warm wishes to Ugadi.
Ugadi is a reminder that another year has begun and we must start fresh by leaving all the bad memories behind…. Cheers on Ugadi to you.
May you be surrounded with colors and brightness, sparkles and joy in each and every day of your life…. Wishing a very Happy Ugadi to you, my friend.
May the upcoming year be as bright as the sunshine for you. Wishing a cheerful and blessed Ugadi to you.
May this year clear all darkness from your path and help you attain success. Happy Ugadi.
Wishing you a joyous and blessed Ugadi! May the new year bring you endless opportunities and abundant joy.
As you celebrate Ugadi, may your heart be filled with contentment and your home with abundance. Happy Ugadi!
May this Ugadi bring you closer to your dreams and inspire you to reach new heights. Happy Ugadi!
On this auspicious occasion of Ugadi, may your life be filled with laughter, love, and new beginnings. Happy Ugadi!
Warm wishes to everyone on the occasion of Ugadi.
Wishing you and your family a Happy Ugadi.
Let us welcome the new year with beautiful Ugadi celebrations. Let us make it an unforgettable occasion full of happiness and joy.
May the goodness of positivity and happiness of hearts make this occasion of Ugadi all the more special…. Best wishes on Ugadi!
What is the name of the Telugu new year in 2024?
According to Drikpanchang, Ugadi will be celebrated today on April 9 this year. The Pratipada Tithi began at 11:50 PM on April 8, 2024, and ends at 8:30 PM on April 9, 2024. Ugadi is also known as Samvatsaradi, which means the start of the new Samvat.
What is the next Telugu year name?
Based on tradition, a unique name is specified for each year when Ugadi is celebrated. “In the Hindu calendar, the New Year in 2024 is called Krodhi, which marks the 38th year in the Jupiter cycle of 60 years.
What is Ugadi special?
Ugadi, Samvatsarādi or Yugadi, is New Year's Day according to the Hindu calendar and is celebrated by Telugus and Kannadigas. In the Hindu Calendar, a year is called a "Samvatsara," and it is a constituent part of the rotating 60-year cycle of Samvatsaras (years).