Heartfelt Telugu New Year Wishes, Messages, Greetings, and WhatsApp Status to Share with Loved Ones: Ugadi 2024

Derived from Sanskrit, the term "Yugadi" combines "Yuga," meaning age, and "Adi," signifying beginning. According to the regional calendar, the Telugu New Year falls on April 9 this year. Concurrently, the people of Maharashtra will also celebrate the Marathi New Year on the same day.

As we embrace 'Yug Adi' (Ugadi), marking the dawn of a new year, let's step into it with renewed hope. Wishing you and your family a blessed Ugadi filled with auspicious beginnings.

May the blessings of the Lord shower upon you, granting good health, wealth, peace, and prosperity throughout the year. Happy Ugadi 2024!

