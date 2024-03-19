Holi 2024: March 24 or March 25 - Correct Date, Auspicious Timing, Historical Significance, and More

Holi, a beloved Hindu festival celebrated nationwide, is renowned for its vibrant festivities and fervor. Also referred to as the "Festival of Colors," in regions like West Bengal, Assam, and Tripura, it takes on the names "Dol Jatra" or "Basanta Utsav." Traditionally observed in late February or early March according to the Gregorian calendar, Holi symbolizes the onset of spring and the departure of winter, aligning with the full moon or Purnima of the Hindu month of Phalguna. It serves as a unifying occasion, encouraging people to set aside differences and embrace life's joyous moments. As anticipation builds for the 2024 Holi celebration, discover whether it will be commemorated on March 24 or March 25 this year, along with insights into its timing, customs, and significance in Indian culture.
Date and time of Holi: 2024
As per the Hindu calendar, Holi is celebrated annually on the full moon day of the Falgun month. This year, the festive occasion falls on Monday, March 25, 2024, while the preceding day, Holika Dahan or Choti Holi, will be observed on Sunday, March 24.
According to Drik Panchang, the auspicious timings for the event are as follows:
Start of Purnima Tithi: 09:54 AM on March 24, 2024
End of Purnima Tithi: 12:29 PM on March 25, 2024
History of Holi 2024
The vibrant and colorful festival of Holi finds its roots in Hindu mythology, particularly in the tale of Hiranyakashipu and Prahlad. Legend has it that Prahlad, a devout disciple of Lord Vishnu, was saved from the sinister intentions of his father, Hiranyakashyap, by divine intervention. Holika, the sister of Hiranyakashyap, possessed a boon rendering her fireproof. She schemed to eliminate Prahlad by luring him into sitting on her lap amidst a blazing fire.
To everyone's astonishment, the flames spared Prahlad but engulfed Holika, symbolizing the victory of good over evil, commemorated on Holika Dahan, the eve of Holi. In places like Mathura and Vrindavan, Holi is celebrated as an expression of the divine love between Lord Krishna and Radha.
Importance of Holi
Holi holds immense religious significance in Hinduism, being among the most important festivals.
The festival spans two days, starting with Choti Holi followed by Dulhendi (Badi Holi or Rang Wali Holi).
Holika Dahan, a symbolic bonfire, marks the eve of Choti Holi, where people light bonfires, worship Holika, and circumambulate it seven times.
Dulhendi Day sees water and colors as part of the celebrations.
People visit each other's homes, applying gulaal (bright colors) on each other's faces, symbolizing joy and unity.
Festivities include sharing snacks and sweets, playing music, and enjoying the company of loved ones.
What is the real date of Holi in 2024?
In 2024, the festival will be celebrated on Monday, March 25. The eve of Holi, known as Holika Dahan or Choti Holi, will be observed on Sunday, March 24.
What is the good date for March 2024?
March is a good month to do auspicious work, like a housewarming ceremony. So, dates like 2, 6, 11, 15, 16, 27, 29, and 30 of March 2024 are favorable Griha Pravesh Muhurtas.
Which festival is celebrated in March 2024?
The vibrant Holi festival, celebrated on March 25 2024, promises a delightful amalgamation of colours, unity, and renewal. With rituals like Holika Dahan and Rangwali Holi, the nation gears up for a joyous celebration of togetherness and the triumph of good over evil.