Holi 2024: March 24 or March 25 - Correct Date, Auspicious Timing, Historical Significance, and More

Holi, a beloved Hindu festival celebrated nationwide, is renowned for its vibrant festivities and fervor. Also referred to as the "Festival of Colors," in regions like West Bengal, Assam, and Tripura, it takes on the names "Dol Jatra" or "Basanta Utsav." Traditionally observed in late February or early March according to the Gregorian calendar, Holi symbolizes the onset of spring and the departure of winter, aligning with the full moon or Purnima of the Hindu month of Phalguna. It serves as a unifying occasion, encouraging people to set aside differences and embrace life's joyous moments. As anticipation builds for the 2024 Holi celebration, discover whether it will be commemorated on March 24 or March 25 this year, along with insights into its timing, customs, and significance in Indian culture.

Date and time of Holi: 2024

As per the Hindu calendar, Holi is celebrated annually on the full moon day of the Falgun month. This year, the festive occasion falls on Monday, March 25, 2024, while the preceding day, Holika Dahan or Choti Holi, will be observed on Sunday, March 24.

According to Drik Panchang, the auspicious timings for the event are as follows:

Start of Purnima Tithi: 09:54 AM on March 24, 2024

End of Purnima Tithi: 12:29 PM on March 25, 2024

History of Holi 2024

The vibrant and colorful festival of Holi finds its roots in Hindu mythology, particularly in the tale of Hiranyakashipu and Prahlad. Legend has it that Prahlad, a devout disciple of Lord Vishnu, was saved from the sinister intentions of his father, Hiranyakashyap, by divine intervention. Holika, the sister of Hiranyakashyap, possessed a boon rendering her fireproof. She schemed to eliminate Prahlad by luring him into sitting on her lap amidst a blazing fire.

To everyone's astonishment, the flames spared Prahlad but engulfed Holika, symbolizing the victory of good over evil, commemorated on Holika Dahan, the eve of Holi. In places like Mathura and Vrindavan, Holi is celebrated as an expression of the divine love between Lord Krishna and Radha.

Importance of Holi