Holi 2024: Quick Tips for Celebrating the Festival of Colors in Delhi and Mumbai

Holi, famously dubbed the "festival of colors," stands as one of the most beloved celebrations among the Hindu community, both in India and worldwide. With vibrant Gulaal (dry colors), fragrant flowers, and playful splashes of water, it embodies joy and camaraderie. Also referred to as 'Basanta Utsav,' Holi heralds the arrival of spring, filling hearts with renewed vitality and warmth. This year, Holi falls on March 25, with the traditional Holika Dahan festivities taking place the day prior.

Holi 2024: Save the Date

Holi, the vibrant festival of colors, is observed on the day following the Purnima (full moon) of the Phalgun month in the Hindu calendar. This year, mark your calendars for March 25, 2024, to join in the festivities. Before Holi, on Sunday, March 24, 2024, the Hindu community will come together to celebrate Holika Dahan, also known as Choti Holi, heralding the onset of the joyous occasion.

Holi 2024: The Significance of the Celebration

Holi, also referred to as 'Basanta Utsav,' signifies the onset of springtime. This festival not only celebrates the timeless love between Radha and Lord Krishna but also commemorates the triumph of Lord Vishnu in his Narasimha Avatara over the demon Hiranyakashipu.

Holi Celebrations in Delhi: Where to Join the Fun



1. Rangotsav at Siri Fort Auditorium Complex: Embrace the spirit of Holi with a family-friendly celebration at the Siri Fort Auditorium Complex. Enjoy traditional cultural performances, folk music, and dance, along with kite flying, traditional games, and delectable Holi treats.

2. Holi Hai: The Land of Colors at Qutub: Experience the vibrant hues of Holi at Qutub Hotel Delhi. For ₹2,000, indulge in a lavish gathering with scrumptious food offerings. The festivities kick off at 12 pm, promising a lively atmosphere and delightful culinary delights.

3. Rohini Holi Pool Party 2024: Dive into the Holi spirit with the Rohini Holi Pool Party, spanning two days of celebration from March 24 to March 25. Groove to mesmerizing techno beats amidst an electrifying ambiance, creating unforgettable memories of joy and camaraderie.



Holi Celebrations in Mumbai: Where to Join the Fun

1. Holi Cow Mumbai: Experience one of Mumbai's top Holi celebrations at MMRDA Grounds with Holi Cow Mumbai. Featuring the biggest Bollywood music event and an exclusive rain dance, alongside a performance by Yo Yo Honey Singh, this party promises an unforgettable experience. Tickets start at ₹499, and the festivities kick off on March 25 from 10 am onwards.

2. Holi Illusions 2024: Immerse yourself in the rich traditions of Holi and revel in the vibrant colors of bloom at Holi Illusions 2024 in Andheri. Held at Lokhandwala Ground, this event offers a blend of cultural festivities and colorful revelry. Tickets are available starting at ₹699, and the party begins on March 25 from 9 am onwards.

3. Rang Utsav – Holi 2024: Join the sixth edition of Rang Utsav at The Lalit for a grand celebration of Holi. Enjoy mouthwatering snacks, colorful hues, lively music, dhol beats, and refreshing drinks at this festive gathering. Tickets are priced from ₹499 onwards, and the festivities commence at 10 am on March 25 at The Lalit.

