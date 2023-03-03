Holi 2023: The Festival of Colors, Holi Significance, Rituals

There are many fascinating stories surrounding the history of Holi. One of the most famous mythological stories is the legend of Hiranyakashyap, an evil king who prevented his son Prahlad from worshipping the God Vishnu. God Vishnu helped Prahlad and burned his wicked aunt Holika to death to signify the victory of good over evil. It is believed that Holika begged Prahlad for forgiveness before her demise, and Prahlad announced that she would be remembered every year at Holi. Hence, the burning of Holika is celebrated as Holi across India.

Another popular legend of Holi is the story of Radha and Krishna. It describes the immense joy that Krishna took in applying color to Radha and other Gopis, which later became a trend and an essential part of Holi festivities.

There is also a famous legend of Lord Shiva and Kamadeva, which is widely celebrated in southern India. People in the south commemorate the sacrifice of the Lord of Passion, Kaamadeva, who risked his life to disrupt Lord Shiva's meditation and save the world.

The legend of Ogress Dhundhi, who used to torment children in the kingdom of Raghu, is also quite popular. Eventually, the children drove her away with their pranks on the day of Holi. To this day, children play pranks and hurl abuse during Holika Dahan.

Besides these fascinating legends, Holi is celebrated at a time of year when the fields are in full bloom and people anticipate a good harvest. Holi is now a day that brings society together and strengthens the secular fabric of our country.