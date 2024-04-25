How to apply for a UDID Card

The Unique Disability ID Card (UDID) is a significant initiative by the Department of Empowerment of Persons with Disabilities (DEPwD), under the Ministry of Social Justice and Empowerment, Government of India. It aims to provide a standardized identity card for individuals with disabilities, simplifying the process of accessing benefits and services tailored to their needs. The UDID card contains essential information such as a unique identification number, personal details, and specific disability-related information.

By issuing UDID cards, the government aims to create a centralized database of individuals with disabilities, facilitating efficient planning and implementation of disability-related schemes and services. This database enables authorities to identify and address the diverse needs of persons with disabilities effectively. Moreover, it fosters transparency and accountability in the allocation and utilization of resources earmarked for disability welfare initiatives.

For individuals with disabilities, possessing a UDID card streamlines the process of accessing government benefits and entitlements. Whether availing financial assistance, healthcare services, or educational support, the UDID card serves as a proof of disability and eligibility for various schemes. Its standardized format ensures consistency and reliability across different government departments and agencies, enhancing the overall accessibility and inclusivity of services.

The UDID card not only empowers individuals with disabilities by facilitating their access to rights and entitlements but also promotes their social inclusion and dignity. By providing a tangible recognition of their disability status, the UDID card affirms the identity and worth of persons with disabilities in society. It fosters a culture of inclusivity and respect, wherein individuals with disabilities are acknowledged as equal members of the community, entitled to the same opportunities and rights as others.

Objectives of UDID card

- Establish and maintain a national database of individuals with disabilities, issuing a unique disability identity card to each person.

- Promote openness, effectiveness, and simplicity in the distribution of government benefits to people with disabilities.

- Facilitate monitoring of beneficiaries' overall financial and physical development through the UDID Card.

- Utilize the database to aid the government in creating and implementing various programs for individuals with impairments.

- Ensure nationwide functionality of the UDID Card, enabling access to its benefits across India.

UDID Card Highlights

Name of the Scheme: UDID Card

Launched By: Indian Government

Beneficiary: Individuals with disabilities

Objective: To create a comprehensive database of every disabled person

Official Website: click here

Features and Benefits of UDID Card

1. Unique identification: Each UDID Card is assigned a unique identification number, ensuring distinct and individualized records for persons with disabilities.

2. Disability information: The card contains specific details about the type and extent of disability, providing a standardized and clear record for authorities and service providers.

3. Accessible services: UDID Cards facilitate easier access to a range of government and non-government services and benefits intended for persons with disabilities.

4. Online registration: Individuals with disabilities can register for the UDID Card online, simplifying the application process and enhancing accessibility.

5. Centralized database:The initiative aims to establish a centralized database of persons with disabilities, promoting efficient and targeted service delivery.

6. Easy access to government schemes: Possessing a UDID Card ensures ready access to various benefits, concessions, and entitlements provided by the government to individuals with disabilities.

7.Authentication Tool: The UDID Card serves as a reliable authentication tool, aiding in the verification of disability-related information when accessing services or benefits.

8. All information at one place:The card consolidates relevant information, eliminating the need for individuals to produce multiple documents or carry them, as it can be decoded by a reader.

9. Support for people with disabilities: By providing a uniform identification mechanism, the UDID Card fosters an inclusive environment and supports persons with disabilities' overall financial and physical development.

Eligibility Criteria

- Only individuals with disabilities falling under specific categories listed in the Persons with Disabilities Act of 1995 are eligible for a UDID Card.

- Eligible disabilities include blindness, low vision, mental retardation, cerebral palsy, hearing impairment, leprosy-cured, mental illness, and locomotor disability.

Documents required for a UDID Card application

1. A scanned copy of a recent color photograph

2. Scanned copy of identity proof

3. Scanned copy of address proof

4. Scanned image of signature (optional)

5. Scanned copy of Disability Certificate (available only to people with disabilities for whom the appropriate authority has issued a certificate of disability)

How to Apply for a UDID Card

1. Visit the official website of the Unique Disability ID.

2. On the home page, click on the 'Apply for Disability Certificate & UDID' option.

3. Enter your personal, disability, employment, and identity information.

4. Upload all the relevant documents.

5. Click on 'Submit.'

How to Download Your E-UDID Card

1. Visit the official website of the Unique Disability ID.

2. On the homepage, click on the 'Get your e-disability card and e-UDID' links.

3. A login page will appear. Enter your enrolment number, birth date, and captcha code.

4. Click the login button.

5. Select the download option.

6. Your smartphone will download your e-disability card and e-UDID card.

How to Track the Application Status of a UDID card

1. Visit the official UDID Portal .

2. Navigate to the 'Application Status' section.

3. Enter the unique application reference number provided during your UDID card application submission.

4. Enter the captcha and respond to security questions if required.

5. Click on the 'Check Status' button.

6. The portal will display the status of your UDID card application, including submission, verification, approval, and dispatch.

Types of UDID cards

1. White Card: Issued if the beneficiary’s disability is below 40%.

2. Yellow Card: Issued if the beneficiary’s disability is above 40% but on or below 80%.

3. Blue Card: Issued if the beneficiary’s disability is above 80%.

Validity of UDID cards

1. Permanent UDID: Issued if there is no progress or regress in the beneficiary's disability.

2. Temporary UDID: Issued if there is progress or regress in the beneficiary's disability.

Contact Information

Address:

Shri Vineet Singhal, Director

Department of Empowerment of Persons with Disabilities,

Ministry of Social Justice & Empowerment

Room No. 517, B-II Block, Antyodaya Bhawan,

CGO Complex, Lodhi Road, New Delhi - 110003

Helpline Number: 011-24365019

WhatsApp Number: +91-93549-39703

Email Address: disability-udid@gov.in