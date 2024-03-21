How to conduct the Holi Puja for Holika Dahan in 2024?

The exuberant festival of Holi, known as the festival of colors, is embraced with boundless joy and fervor. Preceding the main celebration of Holi is the traditional observance of Holika Dahan, which takes place on the auspicious occasion of Purnima in the month of Phalgun. In the year 2024, Choti Holi, or the eve of Holi, falls on March 24th, marking the beginning of the festive fervor.

During Holika Dahan, families and communities come together to perform various sacred rituals that hold deep cultural and spiritual significance. One of the central rituals involves the lighting of diyas or oil lamps, symbolizing the triumph of good over evil and the victory of light over darkness. These illuminated flames cast a warm glow, illuminating the surroundings and fostering a sense of unity and positivity among participants.

Furthermore, the chanting of Vishnu Mantras adds a sacred dimension to the festivities, invoking the blessings of Lord Vishnu, the preserver and protector in Hindu mythology. These mantras, recited with devotion and sincerity, are believed to purify the atmosphere and bestow divine grace upon all those who partake in the ritual.

Overall, Holika Dahan serves as a time-honored tradition that not only commemorates ancient legends but also fosters a sense of community, spirituality, and joyous celebration among individuals of all ages and backgrounds. It is a time to come together, rejoice in the colors of life, and bask in the blessings of love, harmony, and prosperity.

Below are the key dates and times associated with Holika Dahan in 2024:

Holika Dahan, also known as Choti Holi, is slated to be celebrated on March 24, 2024. This auspicious occasion holds significant importance in the Hindu calendar, marking the triumph of good over evil.

Purnima Tithi Begins: March 24, 2024 - 09:54 AM

Purnima Tithi Ends: March 25, 2024 - 12:29 PM

Bhadra Punccha: March 24, 2024 - 06:33 PM to 07:53 PM

Bhadra Mukha: March 24, 2024 - 07:53 PM to 1:06 AM (on March 25, 2024)

Holika Dahan Muhurta: March 24, 2024 - 11:13 PM to 11:53 PM

During this sacred period, families and communities come together to light bonfires, symbolizing the victory of righteousness over malevolence. It's a time of joyous celebration, where prayers are offered, and rituals are performed to invoke divine blessings and foster unity among all.

To perform the Holi Puja for Holika Dahan in 2024, follow these steps:

1. Light a four-faced Diya: Around 4 PM to 5 PM, light a four-faced diya using mustard oil. Alongside, prepare homemade sweets like Malpua or semolina halwa as offerings to Kshetrapaal, a form of Kaal Bhairav. Kshetrapaal is believed to grant protection to devotees from various afflictions and the fear of untimely death.

2. Offerings: Prepare a mixture of water and milk, along with turmeric, roli, wheat flour, white sacred thread (kaccha soot), akshat, jaggery, garland, earthen lamp, desi ghee, and incense sticks for the puja offerings.

3. Circumambulate: Circumambulate the area seven times, tying a white sacred thread around the Holika effigy, symbolizing purification and protection. Offer water as a gesture of reverence.

By following these rituals, devotees can partake in the sacred tradition of Holi Puja, invoking blessings and fostering spiritual harmony during Holika Dahan in 2024.

